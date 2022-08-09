EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone announced that Terrance Thompson (La Crosse, Wisconsin) will transfer to the Cougars beginning with the 2022-23 season.

A versatile 6-foot-8-inch forward, Thompson comes to SIUE from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. Navarro finished last season with a 17-13 record with Thompson as a key contributor. He averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and connected on 46.8 percent of his field goal attempts.

"Signing a player of Terrance's caliber is extremely exciting," Barone said. "He has great experience as an impact player at great institutions. His physical presence and advanced skillset will add another dimension to our roster. Being able to add Terrance to our team adds another quality person to our locker room as well."

As a freshman in 2020-21, Thompson played at Green Bay, where he shot over 45 percent (39-86) from the field, and started 15 games.

"I chose SIUE because this is a great opportunity for me and the team to be successful," said Thompson. "Coach Barone was genuine while recruiting me and made it feel like home."

Terrance Thompson joins recent signees Damarco Minor, Jalen Hodge, Cobie Barnes, and Dorion Staples in Barone's 2022 recruiting class.

