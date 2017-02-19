BELLEVUE, Wash. – SIUE baseball scored 13 times on 15 hits Sunday to earn a series split with a 13-10 win over Seattle in the finale of a four-game set.

SIUE and Seattle are both 2-2 this season.

The Cougars used a four-run second inning to take a 4-2 lead. The Cougars scored twice in the third inning and single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to lead 8-4 after seven innings.

Seattle scored twice in the seventh and two more times in the bottom of the eighth to lead 10-8 before SIUE used a five-run ninth inning to edge the Redhawks.

Alec Skender, Keaton Wright and Chris Monasmith all homered for the Cougars. Wright finished 2 for 5 with a game-high four RBIs. Monasmith was 2 for 3 with two driven in. Eric Giltz was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Skender was 2 for 4 with the RBI and two runs scored. Jackson Layton was 1 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

Mason McReaken (1-0) scored the win with an inning of relief. He allowed two unearned runs. Devin Colley earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed two hits. In all, the Cougars used six pitchers Sunday.

Seattle's Austin Hansen (0-1) allowed five runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief to suffer the loss.

Jack Reisinger was 3 for 5 for the Redhawks with a home run and three RBIs. Aaron Stroosma and Austin Lively each had two hits for Seattle.

SIUE will travel to Emerson, Georgia to face Ohio University in a four-game weekend series beginning Friday.

