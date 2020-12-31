EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's and women's basketball has announced several schedule adjustments, including the reschedule dates for recent postponements and revised times for previously announced doubleheaders at First Community Arena.

The men's basketball game scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 will now tipoff at 2 p.m. at First Community Arena.

The men's game with Eastern Illinois, postponed on Dec. 21 will be made up Monday, Jan. 11 as part of a doubleheader with the women's teams. The women will face the Panthers at 1 p.m. while the men will tip at 5 p.m.

The women's game postponed Dec. 30 at Morehead State will be made up Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. CT.

Several game times have been adjusted to SIUE home games to accommodate travel times for visiting teams. The updated schedules are published at SIUECougars.com. At the current time, home games at First Community Arena will still be played without fans in attendance.

