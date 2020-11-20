EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball will now open the season at the Billiken Classic hosted by Saint Louis University at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The MTE (multi-team event) also includes LSU and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. SIUE will face all three schools.

The Cougars were originally scheduled to open the season in a separate MTE at Youngstown, Ohio. That event was canceled due to positive Covid cases within the Youngstown State program.

"When we were looking to replace the games at Youngstown, this decision was made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "We now have the opportunity to open our season with two quality, high-major opponents in the safest environment while greatly reducing our travel."

Below is the schedule of games:

Billiken Classic

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Saint Louis vs. SIUE, TBA

Thursday, Nov. 26

SIUE vs. LSU, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 28

Saint Louis vs. LSU, TBA

SIUE vs. University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, TBA

Games will be played without fans. Game times, media coverage and credential information will be announced in the coming days.

