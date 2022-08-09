EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior is introducing two new graduate programs, beginning spring 2023, with a focus on athletics in higher education and athletics leadership to help students stand out in a growing and competitive field.

The fully online programs, which will begin in spring 2023, include:

Master’s in Higher Education and Student Affairs, Athletic Specialization

Athletic Leadership Post-Baccalaureate Certificate

“SIUE has a great opportunity to be a leader in the higher education and athletics space,” said Cherese Fine, PhD, assistant professor in the SEHHB’s higher education and student affairs athletics program. “SIUE offers high-quality programs at an affordable price. Moreover, these online programs are accessible to individuals regardless of residence.”

The athletic specialization will prepare students with a variety of knowledge, skills, and perspectives to work within college athletics, athletic organizations that are educational in nature, or other areas of higher education. Course topics include law, ethics, facilities, and finance, all taught from an athletics perspective.

“SIUE is one of the few institutions in the nation offering a degree program that focuses both on higher education and athletics,” said Fine. “This program is perfect for an individual who has an interest in working in higher education, including athletics. The MSEd is centered on preparing students to work in athletic organizations, but also will provide graduates with the knowledge and skills to work in other areas of higher education.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Post-Baccalaureate Certificate

SIUE’s Athletic Leadership Post-Baccalaureate Certificate is targeted toward individuals who already have an athletics background.

“The certificate is a great option for individuals who want to advance their knowledge in athletic leadership but may not have the time to complete a graduate program,” Fine explained. “However, if someone would like to pursue the MSEd, these courses will apply toward that degree.”

The certificate’s courses are centered on critical topics for leadership and decision-making, such as finance, philanthropy, and law in the context of athletics and education.

For more information, visit:

https://www.siue.edu/academics/graduate/degrees-and-programs/higher-education-and-student-affairs/

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate program offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School’s Office of Research and Projects supports and raises the visibility of research and creative activity at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey.

More like this: