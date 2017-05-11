EDWARDSVILLE – The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Tournament kicks off Friday with SIUE taking on Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.

SIUE, 21-0 this season, won its second straight Ohio Valley Conference title and now faces Vanderbilt for the second straight season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at the Currey Tennis Center.

"This is a very special moment that should be enjoyed," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller.

Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference champions, are the No. 4 seed nationally. The Commodores hold a 20-5 dual record.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE has been led this season by first team All-OVC selections Lexi Aranda and Mia Frogner. The two seniors locked in the top two singles positions for the Cougars.

Aranda holds a 19-6 singles record, including a 17-2 mark in No. 1 singles matches. Frogner has a 20-7 singles record, including a 16-3 mark in No. 2 singles matches.

"They have been fantastic," said Mueller. "We would not be 21-0 without the two of them. They have left an impression on this program."

Morgan Steffes leads the team in singles wins with 23 followed by 22 from freshman Tiffany Hollebeck. Callaghan Adams, also a freshman, has recorded 17 singles wins this season.

More like this: