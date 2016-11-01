EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy, and celebrate generosity worldwide. This year, #GivingTuesday will be Nov. 29.

The effort is always held the Tuesday immediately following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as the holiday giving season begins. The movement inspires people to join together to improve their local communities by giving back to the charities and causes they support.

“During this special campaign we encourage individuals, local businesses and organizations, and community members to contribute to the SIUE Foundation, and advance the University’s mission of shaping a changing world,” said Rachel Stack, vice chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation. “The significant impact these gifts will make is boundless.”

Gifts given through the SIUE Foundation help meet the needs of the University, by providing support through scholarships and to academic units, the Elijah P. Lovejoy Library, faculty research and retention, athletics, and student activities.

“Support received through #GivingTuesday will ensure SIUE’s highly competitive position in the higher ed marketplace and foster its growth as a nationally recognized institution,” added Chandler Vandenberg, assistant director for annual giving programs. “We offer supporters our most sincere appreciation as we work together to empower individuals to achieve their full potential.”

For more details on joining SIUE’s #GivingTuesday initiative, visit siue.edu/give. Information is also available at GivingTuesday.org, facebook.com/GivingTuesday or @GivingTues. Help spread the movement by using #GivingTuesday and #SIUEGive.

#GivingTuesday harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners—nonprofits, businesses and corporations as well as families and individuals—to transform how people think about, talk about and participate in the giving season. #GivingTuesday inspires people to take collaborative action to improve their local communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they celebrate and help create a better world. #GivingTuesday harnesses the power of social media to create a global movement dedicated to giving around the world.

