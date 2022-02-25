EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) has issued new guidelines for masking at the university for the spring semester. While masks will be optional in most indoor common areas, they will still be required in a few places and situations.

Effective February 28 - the day the Illinois indoor mask mandate ends - masks will be optional in “most indoor campus spaces” such as the Morris University Center, University Housing, and common areas of the Lovejoy Library, according to an email sent to students.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Individuals should have a face-covering available and are expected to wear one in a private office or living space when requested by the occupant,” the email states.

That said, there are also a few areas masks are still required on campus. These include classrooms and lab spaces during in-person instruction, healthcare, and childcare settings, COVID testing, and vaccination sites, Cougar Shuttles, and certain university events.

These guidelines will remain in place until March 28, two weeks after Spring Break.

According to the email, SIUE has surgical, N95, and KN95 masks available in classrooms, at the MUC Help Desk, Lovejoy Library Circulation Desk, Student Fitness Center, East St. Louis Center Director’s Office, and School of Dental Medicine Dean’s Office.

More like this: