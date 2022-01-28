EDWARDSVILLE - As a result of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s climate and sustainability efforts in the region, particularly through the School of Engineering’s (SOE) annual Energy Symposia, the University has been invited to join the Midwest Climate Collaborative (MCC) as a founding member. The invitation was extended on behalf of Northwestern University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Washington University in St. Louis.

The MCC is a cross-sector membership organization with the mission to facilitate the development of a coherent Midwestern response to the climate crisis through acceleration of climate action, knowledge and leader development.

The MCC will formally launch at the Midwest Climate Summit on Friday, Jan. 28. The free, two-hour virtual event will focus on the critical role of the Midwest in mitigating and adapting to climate change. The summit will feature keynote speakers White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, and U.S. Department of Energy’s Aimee Witteman, and includes a cross-sector panel of MCC founding member organizations.

“Sustainability awareness and activities at SIUE have been constantly gaining momentum over the past decade with numerous achievements gaining regional and national recognition,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “Sustainability is intertwined in our coursework, faculty and student research, and community collaborations. We are proud to continue this critical mission for the benefit of all.”

“Our close communication with Washington University and their sustainability office through the Energy Symposia has proven to be fruitful and encouraging for both institutions,” said Serdar Celik, PhD, professor and graduate program director in SOE’s Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, who has organized four consecutive SIUE Energy Symposia.

Celik serves as chair of SIUE’s Climate and Sustainability Advisory Board, which provides leadership for SIUE’s sustainability initiatives. A sampling of initiatives includes:

A 30-kilowatt solar array installed atop the new Science Building

Founding Member, St. Louis Higher Education Sustainability Consortium

Faculty initiated Green Roof Environmental Evaluation Network (G.R.E.E.N.)

Recognized as one of the four Living Architecture Regional Centers of Excellence nationally by Green Roofs for Healthy Cities and the Green Infrastructure Foundation

Established bike share program

“SIUE’s mission is to ‘shape a changing world,’ and perhaps no field is changing more than renewable energy,” said Pembrook. “We are proud to be at the forefront and honored to be invited as an MCC founding member.”

