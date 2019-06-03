EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s new Military Tuition Rate offers active duty military, drilling reservists and drilling National Guard, the opportunity to receive a high-quality education at a discounted price.

SIUE’s Military Tuition Rate is equal to the maximum allowable benefit provided by the Department of Defense’s Military Tuition Assistance Program, currently set at $250 per credit hour. The reduced tuition rate, combined with waived fees and SIUE’s convenient textbook rental, allows activity military to enroll in any undergraduate or graduate program, up to a master’s degree, at an affordable cost.

“The commitment of our active duty military personnel, including reservists and National Guard members, ensures the freedoms that we enjoy each day,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD. “SIUE’s new military tuition discount demonstrates our commitment to these individuals and helps them attain their educational goals. It is an honor to support those who serve our country in this way.”

“Our textbook rental program, combined with this tuition rate, provides active duty military the unique opportunity to study at SIUE with zero out-of-pocket expenses,” added Kevin Wathen, director of Military and Veteran Services in the Office of Enrollment Management. “It also provides reservists with an educational benefit that they are currently lacking, making SIUE a top choice for reservists.”

SIUE’s Military Tuition Rate is available to active duty military, drilling reservists and drilling National Guard, excluding Individual Ready Reserve (IRR). It cannot be used in conjunction with the Illinois National Guard Grant. Fees will be waived, except for some course specific fees.

Interested military should fill out an application form, which can be accessed at siue.edu/military-discount.

The completed application form and one proof of service, including either a valid military ID, an authorized tuition assistance form, or a statement of service, must be submitted.

Please submit application materials to the Military and Veteran Help Desk located on the first floor of SIUE’s Rendleman Hall. For more information, contact 618-650-5425 or veteranservices@siue.edu.

Photo: SIUE Director of Military and Veteran Services Kevin Wathen (far left) stands alongside SIUE students and active military members (L-R) Nathan Peery, Mackenzie Gould, Marcus Hahn, Joseph Arcilla, Madeline Stack and Colin Arnold.

