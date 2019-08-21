EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is introducing a Master of Science degree in nutrition and dietetics designed for students who desire a master’s, while gaining eligibility to become a registered dietitian and pursue careers as entry level dietitians.

The nutrition and dietetics program is offered through the Department of Applied Health in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior.

“The program combines graduate-level coursework in nutrition with the clinical curriculum and supervised practice that allows graduates to sit for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics examination for registered dietitians,” said Program Director Jennifer Zuercher, PhD, RD and assistant professor in the Department of Applied Health. “The program is also ideal for students who have earned a bachelor’s in another field, but are now interested in becoming a registered dietitian or those who graduated with a bachelor’s in nutrition and were not matched for a dietetic internship.”

Students graduating with a master’s and passing the registered dietitian exam can pursue careers in clinical dietetics, community and public health, consulting, private practice, the food and nutrition industry, food service, food management, research and education, sports and wellness nutrition, or corporate wellness. The program has a specialization in sports nutrition.

Article continues after sponsor message

The program is specifically designed to provide the didactic coursework, as well as a minimum 1,200 hours of supervised practice experience in clinical and community nutrition, food service management and sports nutrition. Upon completion of the program, graduates are eligible to take the Commission on Dietetics Registration (CDR) examination for dietitians. Successful completion of the exam is a prerequisite for licensure or certification in most states.

The program is conditionally accredited by ACEND, a specialized accrediting body recognized by the Council on Post-Secondary Education and the U.S. Department of Education

For more information, contact Zuercher at 618-650-5801/jzuerch@siue.edu or visit siue.edu/nutrition-dietetics.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an Environmental Resources and Policy cooperative PhD.

More like this: