EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is introducing an Intensive English Program (IEP) beginning the fall 2020 semester. IEP is a pre-university English language program designed for international students to complete in one or two semesters before starting their degree coursework.

“SIUE’s IEP is a wonderful resource for international students who would first like to strengthen their English skills before diving into their degree programs,” said Asha Kansal, IEP program director.

“Classes not only teach engaging and academic language skills, but also combine language with University skills, so that students become acclimated to American academic culture and complete the program ready for success,” Kansal said. “IEP students gain exponentially from the benefits of learning in an affordable program that offers cutting-edge learning strategies and high-quality educational experiences.”

To enroll students must:

Complete an SIUE application and be conditionally approved to an SIUE undergraduate or graduate program

Provide a TOEFL score of 60, IELTS score of 5.5 (no component below a 5.0) or a Duolingo score of 85

Submit the required financial documents necessary to receive an I-20 (certificate of eligibility for non-immigrant student status)

Students are placed in one of two levels based on their verified English test scores or a placement test administered after arriving on campus. Each level can be completed in one semester.

“I was so excited about this interactive way of teaching, which is different from traditional lecture class,” said Lei Hu, of China. “It helps me a lot. In the past, I never dared to express myself in English. Now my language ability and confidence have been enhanced by IEP. I gradually adapted to American life.”

Article continues after sponsor message

IEP students have full access to all facilities and services available to SIUE students. Successful completion of the program satisfies SIUE’s English proficiency requirement to enter a degree program without additional English testing.

“IEP is like a bridge,” said Shihao Zhai, of China. “It helps me learn more about American culture and American learning. It raised me like a phoenix – making me stronger and more confident.”

The IEP program has a discounted rate. For the 2020-21 academic year, IEP tuition ($6,568) and fees ($1,238) totals $7,806 per semester.

IEP students may also qualify for scholarships and awards such as the International Geographic Enhancement Opportunity (GEO) award. IEP students with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale receive the GEO. During the 2020-21 academic year, GEO tuition ($4,379) and fees ($1,238) totals $5,617 per semester.

For more information, contact the Office of International Admissions at intladm@siue.edu.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: