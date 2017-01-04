EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is introducing a cooperative PhD in environmental resources and policy (ER&P) with the Carbondale campus that will be available for the fall 2017 semester.

The central focus of the ER&P program is advanced interdisciplinary training and research on physical, biological, and social processes responsible for natural resource and environmental problems facing contemporary society. The program features concentrations in water resources, ecology, climatology, energy and mineral resources, earth and environmental processes, forestry, agricultural and rural land resources, environmental policy and administration, and geographic information systems and environmental modeling.

Jerry Weinberg, PhD and dean of the SIUE Graduate School, said the time had arrived for the two campuses to collaborate in this particular academic endeavor. “To address environmental problems that can have potentially global impacts, it is crucial that our natural resource policies be informed with solid scientific discoveries,” he noted. “The cooperation between the two campuses does this by bringing together the study of policy and resource use with the scientific inquiry of the environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The interests of the two faculties mesh together in important areas such as toxicology and river resource use. We anticipate interesting and impactful research to be produced through this cooperative program.”

SIUE College of Arts and Sciences Dean Gregory Budzban pointed to additional advantages. “After the introduction of the bachelor’s program in environmental sciences in fall 2016, this cooperative PhD program will enable environmental sciences program faculty to offer environmental education and training opportunities from bachelor’s to doctoral level at SIUE,” he said. “The cooperative PhD program will enhance the research faculty collaboration between the two campuses. Given the current increased focus on environmental issues, this new program offers students the professional credentials needed to have access to the entire range of career opportunities available.”

For more information, contact Zhi-Qing Lin, PhD, director, SIUE environmental sciences program at 618-650-2650 or zhlin@siue.edu.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD).

More like this: