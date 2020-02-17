BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior right hander Kenny Serwa (Chicago) is the co-Pitcher of the Week in the Ohio Valley Conference after a strong start to the 2020 season.

In his first start of the year, Serwa picked up right where he left off last year. He tossed six scoreless innings against George Washington at Nicholls State, tying his career high with nine strikeouts. He allowed just three hits and a single walk.

Article continues after sponsor message

The bullpen of Kaid Karnes and Braydon Bone worked three innings without allowing a hit to give SIUE a 1-0 win and its first shutout of the season.

The award is the third of Serwa's career. He shared the award with Belmont's Joshua South, who also tossed six scoreless innings for the Bruins.

SIUE baseball has opened the season 3-0 for the first time in the Division I era and returns to the field Friday against UT-Arlington at Stephen F. Austin.

More like this: