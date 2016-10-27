Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the English as a Second Language International (ESLi) program welcomed a delegation of educational leaders from Vietnam for a campus visit and showcasing of the University’s multiple offerings for prospective international students on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Visitors included Mrs. Le Thieu Hanh, head of Education Path agency, a group that helps Vietnamese students apply to colleges and universities outside of Vietnam, Mr. Pham Ngoc Thang, principal of Le Qui Don High School for the Gifted, Mr. Nguyen Tan, vice director of Hue Ministry of Education and Mrs. Nguyen Thi Xuan Quynh, an education counselor with Education Path.

ESLi provides the opportunity for talented international students to improve English language proficiency before entering SIUE. The visit allowed the Vietnamese leaders to gain knowledge of how ESLi and SIUE support international student success.

“ESLi brings agents to our different campuses throughout the year, because we feel seeing a campus and meeting the people who work there, particularly those who will work directly with students, assists in the placement of a student in a particular school,” explained Carrie Stewart, director of ESLi at SIUE.

The group toured SIUE’s campus and engaged in conversation with various deans and department chairs in order to gain an understanding of the many degrees and programs available to international students. SIUE School of Engineering Dean Cem Karacal, PhD, led the visitors on a special guided tour of the Engineering Building and provided details on the School’s academic offerings.

“Since the mission of International Affairs is to build and nurture international education at SIUE, this visit was important to facilitate international collaboration and advance global perspectives in our academic community,” said Mary Weishaar, PhD, executive director of the SIUE Office of International Affairs. “We work closely with ESLi and International Admissions to provide a seamless transition from English language instruction to admission, and to successful retention at SIUE.”

The visitors also spoke with several international students currently enrolled in degree programs at SIUE, and enjoyed lunch and conversation with three ESLi students who have already been placed at SIUE through the Education Path agency.

Photo: A group of educational leaders from Vietnam pose in SIUE’s Morris University Center with School of Engineering Dean Cem Karacal (far left), Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook (center), and representatives from ESLi of SIUE and the Offices of International Affairs and International Admissions

