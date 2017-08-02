EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s first day of classes and the total solar eclipse coincide on Monday, Aug. 21. Classes will be held as scheduled. The solar event will begin at 11:50 a.m. and end at 2:44 p.m., with 99.5 percent totality occurring at 1:18 p.m.

The general public will be able to visit Ralph Korte Stadium where an enlarged, live video of the eclipse from a telescope will be displayed on multiple large screens, and a viewing tent will be on the north side of the stadium adjacent to the parking lot.

Eclipse viewing glasses will be distributed free of charge. Professors from the SIUE Department of Physics will be on hand, providing solar eclipse science and safety information.

The Morris University Center food truck will be available for food and refreshments. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs if they so choose.

For more information, visit siue.edu/eclipse.

Remember: Observing a solar eclipse is a remarkable experience when done safely. Never look at the sun without special eclipse eyewear. Standard sunglasses are not enough.

