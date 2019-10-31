EDWARDSVILLE - The Cougars Cross Country team is set to host the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country Championship Saturday at the SIUE Cross Country Course in Edwardsville, Illinois. The men's 8K race will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT with the women's 5K following at 10 a.m. This is the first time the Cougars will host the event.

"We have been working hard to provide a top-notch championship event for the Student-Athletes and the fans. I am excited to see the Cougars run a championship meet on their home course" said head track and field coach Scott Block.

The Cougars finished 2nd earlier this year at home at the John Flamer Invitational. The team will be running in a very competitive field, and assistant coach CeCe Moore believes the Cougars have a big advantage knowing the course.

"We have a very technical course, which means there is a lot of turns, bumps, and it is super hilly" said coach Moore.

The Cougars are looking to become the first host to win the OVC Championship since Eastern Kentucky in 2011.

The meet is free and open to the public.

PARKING INFORMATION

On race day, the SIUE Police will shut down University Drive from Poag Road (St. Louis Street) to Governors Parkway (Cougar Lake Road). A police officer will be present at each end of the road closure. All spectators MUST park in lot P-8 and P-9. Cars will NOT be allowed on N University Drive to drop spectators off or to park. Spectators must go directly to lot P-8 and P-9. Free buses will be provided to take spectators to the course. Spectators must be able to access the steps to enter the buses and must be able to sit in a seat. Children, including infants, are allowed on the buses at the discretion of the parents. The buses will not be accessible for car seats. The first bus is expected to depart Lot P-9 at 7:00 am. Please plan to arrive early, as it will take you additional time to reach the course. The buses will pick up and drop off spectators in Lot P-9. At the conclusion of the races, buses will pick spectators up at the course in the same location spectators are dropped off. Buses will run continuously from 7:00 am until 12:30 pm. Handicapped/Disabled Parking: If you or family member happens to be physically disabled, the SIUE Police will allow you to enter University Drive from Poag Road (St. Louis Street) if you have a valid handicapped placard or valid handicapped license plates. We will have a special parking area set up at the first turn in to the course. When leaving the meet, individuals must travel southbound on University Drive.

