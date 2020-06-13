EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Head Start/Early Head Start joined more than 50 other organizations on Saturday, June 6, in sponsoring a food/toiletries distribution coordinated by The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. The event provided enough food for 3,000 families residing in the East St. Louis and surrounding communities.

Carolyn Jason, acting program director for SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start, worked with Head Start volunteers Chrystal Anthony and Yvonne Jeffries.

Along with personnel, SIUE Head Start also provided toiletries for the distribution, such as hand sanitizer, tooth paste and paper towels. “The event turned out to be a win-win for SIUE Head Start as we were able to distribute recruitment information for Head Start’s upcoming school year,” Jason said.

Jason noted that the distribution was important primarily due to the devastating effects of COVID-19 and families’ limited access to resources and employment. “But even in the absence of a pandemic, there are communities throughout the country that can always use a helping hand,” Jason said.

Jason said the Urban League brought hundreds of volunteers together to assist with the outreach, including the SIUE Head Start staff. “The gratitude and appreciation were evident, and displayed on the faces of family members as they received their distributions,” Jason said. “This was such an organized and well-received event with everyone adhering to proper protocol.”

The Urban League will hold another distribution at noon on Saturday, June 13, at Old Jameston Mall in Florissant, Missouri.

SIUE East St. Louis Center: With a focus on empowering people and strengthening communities, the SIUE East St. Louis Center is dedicated to improving the lives of families and individuals – from pre-school through adult – in the Metro East region. The Center offers programs that give the community renewed hope and an opportunity to reach educational, career and life goals. It does so by providing comprehensive programs, services and training in the areas of education, health, social services and the arts.

