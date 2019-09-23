EDWARDSVILLE - The week will feature Uber Eddie, a chalk mural contest, royalty voting booth, karaoke, Cosmic Cougar Bowling, the 18th annual Chili Cook-Off, a golf cart parade, Homecoming bonfire and more. All events are open to current students and free to attend.

A complete schedule of events can be found at siue.edu/homecoming. Multiple SIUE Athletics events are also scheduled throughout the week, offering ample opportunities to cheer on the Cougars. For ticket information to all intercollegiate sporting events, visit siuecougars.com.

SIUE is introducing the Cougar Fan Zone, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 on the Korte Stadium east parking lot prior to the men’s soccer match vs. Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. The Fan Zone will include a free concert featuring Dirty Muggs, inflatables for kids and more. Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of food trucks and vendors.

The 10th annual SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner “A Night Among the Stars” begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom. The awards dinner follows at 6:15 p.m. During the night, eight honorees will be inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame.

The SIUE Alumni Association will host the fourth annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run on Saturday, Sept. 28, with proceeds benefiting SIUE Alumni Association Scholarships for deserving students. Community members, students and alumni are encouraged to participate.

Cougars Unleashed will feature 10K and 5K routes winding through the scenic SIUE campus, with participants taking their mark at 9 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., respectively. A one-mile fun-run will begin at 9:20 a.m. All races will start and end at Birger Hall on campus.

The 5K race costs $35 and the 10K is $45. SIUE alumni get a $5 registration discount, and SIUE students can register for any race for $5. To register, visit runsignup.com/CougarsUnleashed .

