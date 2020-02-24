EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate student Caleb Romoser isn’t waiting until after graduation to implement his advanced degree training. He’s using his new knowledge in real-time to make a positive difference in an area school district by helping to combat racism.

Romoser teaches Spanish in Belleville Township High School District #201. The educator is developing capacities to support cultural diversity and culturally responsive learning and living by pursuing the SIUE Department of Educational Leadership’s Diversity and Equity in Education graduate program.

His advanced studies align perfectly with the commitment District #201 has made to ensuring equity for all students, through professional development and the creation of a Race and Equity Resource Guide.

“I am eager to be a part of this initiative for many reasons,” Romoser explained. “As my knowledge about the inequitable systems in our education institutions across the U.S. has grown, my desire to do something to change it has also grown. If we truly want to teach all of our kids, those of us who are white must do the work to understand our own racial identity, learn the historical context of race and class within our institutions, and bring that knowledge into the classroom and our everyday interactions. I am excited to be in a district that understands the importance of this, values all students and wants to lean into this hard work.”

“Belleville Township High School District #201 is a district of diverse learners, and we are committed to providing all of our students the support they need to reach their full potential,” said Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Melissa Taylor. “By focusing on equity, we are working to remove barriers and improve programs, so that all of our students will graduate prepared for success after high school.”

Romoser has been an active contributor to District #201’s efforts, using the skills he is gaining in SIUE’s interdisciplinary program. The program emphasizes the cultivation of dispositions, attitudes, knowledge and skills that are critical to teaching diverse students in today’s schools, and working in any other settings where diversity is both present and valued.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My classes so far have been integral to my work in District #201, and specifically at Belleville West,” he explained. “I’ve contributed to the resource guide created by some of our awesome school librarians. I’ve also led some of our professional development sessions in conjunction with other great educators from my district to help our faculty better understand things like implicit bias, equity versus equality, microaggressions, white privilege, the fault of colorblindness and more.”

“SIUE’s Diversity and Equity in Education program is dedicated to providing students with knowledge, networks, skills, and strategies to support cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in education, and beyond,” said associate professor and graduate program director Jennifer Logue, PhD. “The most rewarding aspect of this work is learning about how our students are actively applying their knowledge and passion to positively impact their schools and communities! We are thrilled to learn of Caleb’s impact on institutional inclusion in his district. We continue to support these efforts, encouraging collaboration within and across districts and grade levels, so that all of our schools can better support all students—our future leaders.”

“I’ve been able to investigate the systems and institutions that perpetuate inequality and injustice, and my own complicity and contributions to these systems,” Romoser concluded. “Without this advanced education, I would have a lot less to offer my students and district. I’d have a lot of care, but less training and know how.”

For more information on the Diversity and Equity in Education (formerly known as Learning, Culture, and Society) graduate program, visit siue.edu/education/edld/lcs.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an Environmental Resources and Policy cooperative PhD.

Photo: SIUE graduate student and Spanish teacher at Belleville West High School Caleb Romoser.

More like this: