EDWARDSVILLE - For Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Shayna Dixon, student involvement is an integral component of achieving success and satisfaction in college. A native of Alton, Dixon is pursuing a master’s in college student personnel administration (CSPA) with goals of building a career in such areas of higher education as student involvement, advising, admissions or conduct.

An active student, Dixon strongly advocates for student involvement through her work as a graduate assistant in the Kimmel Student Involvement Center. She has received national recognition, earning the American College Personnel Association’s (ACPA): College Student Educators International 2016 Outstanding Masters Level Graduate Student of the Year.

“I am incredibly excited to have received this award,” Dixon said. “It is such a rewarding experience. Student involvement has always been second nature, and an area that I am passionate. I have gravitated toward student organizations and felt such a sense of pride when representing student groups on campus.”

“Ms. Dixon’s receiving this award demonstrates her commitment to facilitating opportunities for student learning and development,” said Pietro Sasso, PhD, assistant professor and director of the CSPA Graduate Program. “Her professional experiences in the Kimmel Center as a CSPA graduate student coordinating involvement programs in civic engagement and with student organizations, certainly make her a strong emerging professional.”

Involvement in national organizations, such as the ACPA is strongly encouraged by faculty of the CSPA program. According to Sasso, these experiences promote professional identity, offer development opportunities, aid in the job search process and establish national, collegial networks.

Sarah Laux, assistant director of community engagement in the Kimmel Student Involvement Center, nominated Dixon for her professionalism, conscientiousness and work ethic.

“This award seeks to recognize an outstanding graduate student who is already making positive contributions to the field of student affairs,” Laux said. “In her short time in our office, Shayna has impressed with dedication to her work and to the student she encounters.

“I am excited that Shayna will serve as my practicum student during the Spring 2017 semester and will assist with our International Alternative Spring Break trip to Jamaica in March. Her current assistantship is with the student organizations and the leadership area of our office, so allowing her the opportunity to work with community engagement will help round out her experience in the area of student involvement.”

Dixon will receive her award at the 2017 ACPA Convention to be held March 26-29 in Columbus, Ohio.

“I am grateful for the opportunities that SIUE has offered,” Dixon said. “As a graduate assistant in the Kimmel Student Involvement Center and a second year CSPA student, I have found support through colleagues, staff and faculty, as well as continued opportunities for involvement.”

