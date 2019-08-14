EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School has selected 10 recipients for 2019 Research Grants for Research Doctoral Students (RGRDS) awards. The RGRDS program awards small grants worth $1,000 on a competitive basis to support research/projects initiated and conducted by students of the SIUE education doctorate (EdD) programs, doctor of nursing practice (DNP) programs and co-operative PhD programs to enhance their academic progress.

“SIUE doctoral students conduct original research and creative activities as part of their programs,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, associate provost for research and dean of the Graduate School. “These projects can have wide-ranging impact, as well as produce scholarly works such as publications and public presentations. The research grants for doctoral students provide necessary resources to conduct and enhance the students’ outstanding work.”

Although faculty advisors oversee the students, the program’s purpose is to support doctoral research. Proposals are approved by the student’s major advisor. The RGRDS Review Committee makes the recommendation on funding.

The following is a list of the 2019 RGRDS award recipients:

School of Education, Health and Human Behavior

Brian Arteberry, of Glen Carbon, Educational Leadership, “School Board President Perspectives of Challenges and Opportunities of Evidence-Based Funding in Illinois”

Dustin Bilbruck, of Carlyle, Educational Leadership, “Outcomes and Equity in EC Programming in the Carlyle School District”

Christopher Brown, of Belleville, Educational Leadership, “Parents of Prospective First-Generation College-Going High School Students: Perceptions of Accessing College”

Barbara Daugherty, of Brownstown, Educational Leadership, “The Effect of Administrative Leadership Traits on School Culture and Staff Retention Rates in Therapeutic Day Treatment Programs in Illinois”

Adam Garrett, of Glen Carbon, Educational Leadership, “Special Olympics Illinois Unified Champion School Youth Activation Committee”

Ryan Ketchum, of Glen Carbon, Educational Leadership, “Teacher Perceptions of Discipline Practices and the Implementation of a Book Study on a Collaborative Problem Solving Approach to Discipline Practices”

Matthew Noyes, of Troy, Educational Leadership, “Exploring the Caring School Community Program Implementation at One Middle School”

Brandon Taylor, of Mascoutah, Educational Leadership, “Screen Time and Children’s Health: Administrator and Teacher Perceptions”

School of Engineering

Saeed Onsorynezhad, of Edwardsville, Mechanical Engineering, “Non-Resonant Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Using Impact-Based Frequency-Up-Conversion Technique”

College of Arts and Sciences

Courtney Breckenridge, of Glen Carbon, Environmental Sciences, “Social Indicators to Evaluate and Impact Learning and Adaptation in Nutrient Reduction Practices”

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an Environmental Resources and Policy cooperative PhD.

