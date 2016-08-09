EDWARDSVILLE – With the start of the new school year just a week away, SIUE golfers are gearing up for the new season with successful summers. All eight golfers on the Cougars' roster have been keeping sharp while playing over the summer:

Junior Brady Dixon (Mounds, Illinois): Finished 15th at the Missouri State Stroke Play with rounds of 83-74-76-69…Won his Illinois Amateur qualifier with a 72…Finished tied for 39th at the Illinois State Amateur (70-75)…Is the first alternate for U.S. Amateur after shooting 67-73 at the Naperville Qualifier.

Sophomore Conor Dore (Chicago): Finished tied for 39th at Illinois State Amateur with rounds of 75-70.

Junior Austin Glendinning (Goodyear, Arizona): Competed in U.S. Amateur qualifier in Washington and shot rounds of 82-74.

Junior Danny Gorman (Rockford, Illinois): Shot 70 in the Illinois Open qualifier to finish fifth…Finished second at the Marvin Ballard Amateur in Rockford with rounds of 67-70…Won his Illinois Amateur qualifier with a 71…Finished tied for 46th at the Illinois Amateur with rounds of 71-75…Competed and shot rounds of 78-74 in the Illinois Open…. Finished third at Rockford Men's City Championship, shooting 70-71-68-72.

Junior Jordan Harre (Nashville, Illinois): Finished tied for 12th at his U.S. Amateur qualifier in St. Louis with rounds of 73-77… Shot a 72 in the PGA John Deere Pre-Qualifier to advance to the Monday Qualifier for the John Deere Classic where he shot 72 but did not advance.

Freshman Luke Long (Fayetteville, Arkansas): Earned three wins over the summer…Won ASGA Shadow Valley Jr. Championship, shooting 68-70…Won ASGA Hot Springs CC Jr. with rounds of 70-69… Won the 2016 Arkansas Junior State Match Play…Finished sixth at the Maumelle Classic in Little Rock with 70-72-73…Finished third at the Arkansas Jr. Stroke Play Championship…Finished sixth in the Men's Arkansas State Amateur with rounds of 68-72-70.

Sophomore Kyle Slattery (Rockford, Illinois): Advanced to U.S. Open Sectionals in Ohio after shooting 73 at local qualifying…Shot 69-73 at the Chicago District Golf Association (CDGA) Amateur to qualify for match play where he made it to semifinal match…Finished second in the County Amateur, shooting 67-69, and the Winnebago Amateur with rounds of 67-69, which included a hole-in-one on a 300-yard par 4…Second alternate for the U.S. Amateur after shooting 69-74 in qualifier…Finished in ninth place at the Illinois State Amateur with rounds of 70-68-73-67… Came from six shots down in the final round at Rockford Men's City Championships to win tournament for second consecutive year…Finished with a four-round score of 71-65-71-67.

Junior Spencer Underwood (Maroa, Illinois): Finished the Decatur Men's City Championship with a four-round total of 299 highlighted by a 71.

"I'm very pleased with our results this summer and the amount of golf our team is playing," SIUE Head Coach Derrick Brown said. "Tournament golf is one of, if not, the best way, to improve as a player.

"The amount of rounds shot under par and quality of events is good to see as a coach," Brown continued. "We had two guys, Brady and Kyle, who were one shot away from making the U.S. Amateur in their respective qualifiers and two guys, Kyle and Luke, who finished in the top 10 in their respective State Amateurs. I'm excited to get this group of guys back to campus and start competing next month."

