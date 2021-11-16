EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE golf Head Coachhas announced the signing of Brady Kaufmann (Jacksonville, Illinois) to his roster. Kaufmann will join the Cougars in time for the 2022-23 season.

Kaufmann had a storied high school career. He was a regional champion as a Sophomore and Junior along with Sectional Champion as a senior. During his senior year he earned 13 medalist honors at Jacksonville HS and finished the season with a scoring average of 71, which included a low-round score of 64. He capped his senior season with a runner-up finish at the Illinois 2A State Championships with rounds of 68-71. National Junior Golf Scoreboard ranks him fourth among Illinois seniors and 262 nationally in the 2022 class.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are so excited to have Brady join our team next fall," Brown said. "He has proven the ability to shoot some low numbers and is very comfortable winning events."

Kaufmann had a successful summer in 2021 where he won three times. He won the District Optimist Qualifier with rounds of 70-72, the Prep Tour Weibring Open, shooting 68-65 and Prep Tour Decatur Open with rounds of 73-67. He also qualified for the National Optimist Invitational at Doral where he earned a seventh-place finish among a field of 132 golfers.

Kaufmann is a member of the National Honor Society.

"Brady is a great student in the classroom and has a great personality that will fit with our team immediately," Brown added. "I look forward to watching him the next four years."

More like this: