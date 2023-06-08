EDWARDSVILLE – Geography students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville enhanced their knowledge of meteorology and climatology with a unique learning experience through storm chasing. Students and faculty traveled over 3,000 miles in six days tracking and chasing storms in Oklahoma and Texas as part of the GEOG 429 Storm Chasing and Assessment field course.

“The course consists of several days of classroom instruction on severe weather forecasting and storm spotting, and then the field component allows students to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply that knowledge outside of the classroom to forecast and track storms,” said Alan Black, PhD, assistant professor and graduate program director in the Department of Geography and Geographic Information Systems. “There is a huge difference between talking about these topics in a classroom and successfully forecasting the weather and experiencing it in the field.”

Course curriculum from various geography classes came to life through the trip. The students not only were able to further their education, but experienced new states and areas while storm chasing.

“This trip has enhanced my educational journey by confirming what I was considering doing after I graduate,” said Emily Stanton, junior geography major. “It has made me realize that I love weather and everything that comes with it, and that my time at SIUE has definitely been worth it.”

“Storm chasing is a great experience for visual learners,” added Makenzi Keller, senior geography major. “To be able have the chance to go out in the field safely with a knowledgeable meteorologist in Dr. Black while receiving course credit is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

