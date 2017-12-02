BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - SIUE wrestling collected its first dual match win of the season Saturday with a 21-20 victory over Cleveland State.

The Cougars are now 1-2 overall after dropping a 40-6 match to host Indiana.

"We were happy with the way we wrestled against Cleveland State," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "We were very offensive and had pins in the first two matches. The guys did a good job."

Tyshawn Williams and Christian Dulaney were double winners for the Cougars. Williams, a 149-pounder, scored victories over Cleveland State's Ryan Ford (13-7) and Indiana's Davey Tunon (9-3). Dulaney bested Cleveland State's John Kelbly (12-5) and Indiana's Jakob Hinz (9-7).

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE won the opening four matches against Cleveland State with back-to-back pins by Zac Gentzler and Joe Antonelli. John Muldoon and Williams added decisions that put SIUE up 18-0. Dulaney's seven-point win at 197 pounds proved to be the winner.

"We still have work to do and we know that," said Spates. "We'll just continue to get better and hopefully continue to get healthier. We'll continue toward the end run."

SIUE 21 Cleveland State 20

125 - Zac Gentzler (SIUE) pinned Cameron Lathem (CSU) (Fall 5:46)

133 - Jon Antonelli (SIUE) pinned Andrew Coghill (CSU) (Fall 2:04)

141 - John Muldoon (SIUE) def. Evan Cheek (CSU) (Dec 5-2)

149 – Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) def. Ryan Ford (CSU) (Dec 13-7)

157 – Ryan Montgomery (CSU) def. Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (MD 15-4)

165 - John Vaughn (CSU) wins by forfeit

174 – John Vaughn (CSU) def. Logan Gruszka (SIUE) (MD 9-0)

184 - Nick Corba (CSU) def. Bryce Shewan (SIUE) (Dec 8-4)

197 – Christian Dulaney (SIUE) def. John Kelbly (CSU) (Dec 12-5)

285 - Collin Kelly (CSU) def. Tommy Helton (SIUE) (Dec 5-3)

Indiana 40 SIUE 6

125 - Elijah Oliver (Indiana) def. Zach Gentzler (SIUE) (MD 16-4)

133 - Garrett Pepple (Indiana) def. Joe Antonelli (SIUE) (TF 17-0 3:55)

141 - Cole Weaver (Indiana) pinned John Muldoon (SIUE) (Fall 4:12)

149 - Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) def. Davey Tunon (Indiana) (Dec 9-3)

157 - Jake Danishek (Indiana) def. Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) (MD 17-8)

165 - Bryce Martin (Indiana) won by forfeit

174 - Devin Skatzka (Indiana) won by forfeit

184 - Norman Conley (Indiana) def. Bryce Shewan (SIUE) (Dec 8-4)

197 - Christian Dulaney (SIUE) def. Jakob Hinz (Indiana) (Dec 9-7)

285 - Fletcher Miller (Indiana) def. Tommy Helton (SIUE) (Fall 2:36)