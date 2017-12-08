EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD, will oversee the 2017 Fall Commencement exercises Saturday, Dec. 16. Ceremonies for the 1,257 eligible graduates will be at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

McKenzie Ferguson, PharmD, associate professor in the School of Pharmacy, is SIUE’s 2017 Teaching Excellence Award winner. She will provide the commencement address during the morning ceremony.

The student speaker in the morning is Megan Gilbert, who earned a master’s in college student personnel administration. The morning session features the Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, Nursing and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

Special guest speaker Col. John Howard, commander, 375th Air Mobility Wing, Scott Air Force Base (SAFB), will address the afternoon exercise. Pembrook invited Howard to speak to the graduating class in honor of SAFB’s 100th anniversary.

Jack Glassman, PhD, associate professor and chair of the Department of Physics in College of Arts and Sciences, is the 2017 Great Teacher Award recipient as selected by the SIUE Alumni Association. He will provide the commencement address during the afternoon ceremony.

The afternoon ceremony student speaker is Alex Myers, who earned a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the School of Engineering. The afternoon session features the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and School of Engineering.

