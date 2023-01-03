EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2022 Fall Commencement exercises for 1,413 eligible graduates during a series of ceremonies held Dec. 16-17, 2022.

SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, conferred bestowed degrees upon students from the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Business, Engineering, Nursing, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

The names of the graduates are categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically. View the list here.

Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)

** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)

*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)

+ Honors Scholars

All ceremonies are archived on siue.edu/tv.

