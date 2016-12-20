EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2016 Fall Commencement exercises for the 1,229 eligible graduates Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students of the Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, Education, Health and Human Behavior, and Nursing on Saturday morning. Ceremonies continued Saturday afternoon for the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and the School of Engineering.

The names of the graduates follow by state, then hometown alphabetically. Click here for a full list of graduates.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: