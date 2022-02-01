SIUE Fall 2021 Dean's List
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE is a nationally recognized university that educates and develops professional and community leaders through its excellent faculty and programs. Undergraduates who meet high academic standards are included in a Dean's List issued each semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For the complete list, visit www.siue.edu/news/deanslist
|CITY
|LAST NAME
|FIRST NAME
|MIDDLE NAME
|Alton
|Bakshi
|Bhavesh
|Alton
|Bakshi
|Muskan
|Alton
|Bevenour
|Emily
|Claire
|Alton
|Bond
|Alexander
|Joseph
|Alton
|Bonnell
|Aaron
|T.
|Alton
|Cox
|Seth
|David
|Alton
|Cross
|Isaiah
|Allen
|Alton
|Davison
|Jessica
|Renee
|Alton
|Dyer
|Nathaniel
|Bryant
|Alton
|Engelman
|Jared
|Michael
|Alton
|Figueroa
|Isabel
|M
|Alton
|File
|Hayley
|Jordan
|Alton
|Frank
|Brandi
|M.
|Alton
|Frankford
|Korinne
|Alton
|Gray
|Bene
|Elizabeth
|Alton
|Hagerty
|Emma
|M.
|Alton
|Hampton
|Rachel
|Ann
|Alton
|Hatina
|Kelly
|Lyn
|Alton
|Holloway
|Natalie
|Ann
|Alton
|Hubach
|Michael
|Joseph
|Alton
|Jeans
|Taylor
|Maya
|Alton
|Jones
|Adaela
|Rose
|Alton
|Manns
|Cayla
|Marie
|Alton
|Marshall
|Sydney
|Renee
|Alton
|Mills
|Gavin
|Parker
|Alton
|Pullen
|Fox
|Matthew
|Alton
|Rauscher
|Morgan
|Lee Ann
|Alton
|Reid
|Ryan
|Robert
|Alton
|Schiber-Arciga
|James
|Gregory
|Alton
|Schlueter
|Raina
|Marie
|Alton
|Smith
|Eddie
|J
|Alton
|Sugent
|Emma
|Grace
|Alton
|Taulbee
|Bradley
|Allen
|Alton
|Terrell
|Shantal
|Brianna
|Alton
|Valyo
|Raina
|Mackenzie
|Alton
|Walsh
|Lauren
|Ann
|Alton
|Wesolowski
|Kyle
|Adam
|Alton
|Wiseman
|Miller
|Delano
|Alton
|Woods
|Taylor
|Nicole
|Bethalto
|Bond
|Emily
|Paige
|Bethalto
|Costello
|Grace
|Ann
|Bethalto
|Courtoise
|Griffen
|James
|Bethalto
|Crause
|Paige
|Virginia
|Bethalto
|Ehlers
|Madelyn
|Kate
|Bethalto
|Ferguson
|Reese
|Victoria
|Bethalto
|Fitzgerald
|Emily
|Elizabeth
|Bethalto
|Geist
|Kade
|Lee
|Bethalto
|Griffith
|Kate
|Elizabeth
|Bethalto
|Hannaford
|Malynn
|Bethalto
|Hentz
|Holley
|R
|Bethalto
|Hoehn
|Peyton
|Reid
|Bethalto
|Hosto
|Shane
|McGregor
|Bethalto
|Hyden
|Tristen
|Dayne
|Bethalto
|Hyman
|Colton
|Jett
|Bethalto
|Keasey
|Lydia
|J
|Bethalto
|Koshinski
|Whitley
|M.
|Bethalto
|Little
|Kerri
|Renee
|Bethalto
|Miller
|Benjamin
|Thomas
|Bethalto
|Mosby
|Kara
|Rose
|Bethalto
|Reams
|Austin
|Raymond
|Bethalto
|Schaaf
|Madison
|Nicole
|Bethalto
|Shirley
|Brayden
|Christopher
|Bethalto
|Simmons
|Haley
|Ann
|Bethalto
|Smock
|Reghan
|Mae
|Bethalto
|Terry
|Seth
|Alan
|Bethalto
|Thomas
|Elizabeth
|Ann
|Bethalto
|Troeckler
|Alexandrea
|Grace
|Bethalto
|Tungett
|Noah
|Alan
|Bethalto
|Tyus
|Caleb
|Mehki
|Bethalto
|Whitlock
|Olivia
|M.
|Bethalto
|Witsken
|Gavin
|Chase
|East Alton
|Eyster
|Riley
|Adele
|East Alton
|Haas
|Jamie
|Lee
|East Alton
|Haas
|Margaret
|Katharine Louise
|East Alton
|Herzberg
|Melessa
|East Alton
|Hudson
|Zachary
|East Alton
|Liley
|Jared
|Vincent
|East Alton
|Martin
|Sydney
|Kay
|East Alton
|Morgan
|Amanda
|Jane
|East Alton
|Nelson
|Eric
|Landon
|East Alton
|Owsley
|Sydney
|Marie
|East Alton
|Pitchford
|Madelynn
|Grace
|East Alton
|Seitzinger
|Michelle
|Dalena
|East Alton
|Sever
|Ryan
|Matthew
|East Alton
|Shewmake
|Haley
|Nicole
|East Alton
|Stabenow
|Savanna
|Reed
|Edwardsviile
|Lowe
|Trinity
|A.
|Edwardsville
|Adams
|Allison
|Elizabeth
|Edwardsville
|Ade
|Brenden
|Christopher
|Edwardsville
|Allison
|Shin
|Marisa
|Edwardsville
|Alvarez
|Joepfrey
|Miguel
|Edwardsville
|Ambuel
|Annabell
|Marie
|Edwardsville
|Arana
|Paola
|Isabel
|Edwardsville
|Beam
|Jenae
|Elise
|Edwardsville
|Beane
|Joshua
|T
|Edwardsville
|Beebe
|Claudia
|Grace
|Edwardsville
|Bender
|Ian
|David
|Edwardsville
|Best
|Jackson
|Edwardsville
|Bollinger
|Elly
|Olivia
|Edwardsville
|Bouse
|Claire
|E.
|Edwardsville
|Bouse
|Connor
|Joseph
|Edwardsville
|Bretz
|Brandon
|Matthew
|Edwardsville
|Buchanan
|Zachary
|Alan
|Edwardsville
|Campbell
|Andrew
|Edwardsville
|Cathorall
|Zachary
|Austin
|Edwardsville
|Chiapelli
|Kylie
|Bayden
|Edwardsville
|Clanton-El
|Daniel
|Ishmael
|Edwardsville
|Clayton
|Sophia
|Ellen
|Edwardsville
|Close
|Madalyn
|Elaine
|Edwardsville
|Copple
|Sabrina
|Morgan
|Edwardsville
|Corley
|Hannah
|L.
|Edwardsville
|Dailey
|Trevor
|Wade
|Edwardsville
|Deck
|Macy
|J.
|Edwardsville
|Dempsey
|David
|Thomas
|Edwardsville
|Donelson
|Addison
|J.
|Edwardsville
|Duncan
|Daniel
|James
|Edwardsville
|Earnhart
|Hayley
|M.
|Edwardsville
|Eigenbrodt
|Benjamin
|Edwardsville
|Ellis
|Barbara
|Claire
|Edwardsville
|Evans
|Warner
|Reid
|Edwardsville
|Fawbush
|Annie
|Elizabeth
|Edwardsville
|Ferratto
|Robert
|M.
|Edwardsville
|Fillback
|Zachary
|M.
|Edwardsville
|Fisher
|Zachary
|Edwardsville
|Fletcher
|Aniyah
|J.
|Edwardsville
|Floyd
|Sarah
|Catherine
|Edwardsville
|Fricke
|Elise
|Katherine
|Edwardsville
|George
|Mitchell
|D.
|Edwardsville
|Goffinet
|Hannah
|G.
|Edwardsville
|Greathouse
|Danielle
|Nicole
|Edwardsville
|Gregory
|Katelyn
|Lea
|Edwardsville
|Greiner
|Alexander
|M.
|Edwardsville
|Grinter
|Savannah
|J.
|Edwardsville
|Gunderson
|Amanda
|Edwardsville
|Hagan
|Thomas
|Roland
|Edwardsville
|Hall
|Aidan
|Patrick
|Edwardsville
|Hansen
|Taylor
|Paige
|Edwardsville
|Harris
|Jessica
|Michelle
|Edwardsville
|Harris
|Joshua
|Thomas
|Edwardsville
|Hartlieb
|Alexa
|Ann
|Edwardsville
|Head
|Dylan
|Lee
|Edwardsville
|Hentz
|Jackson
|Charles
|Edwardsville
|Herbrechtsmeyer
|Hye
|Young
|Edwardsville
|Hinds
|Jacob
|Alexander
|Edwardsville
|Hinds
|Justin
|M
|Edwardsville
|Hoelscher
|Ben
|Daniel
|Edwardsville
|Holder
|Kara
|Elizabeth
|Edwardsville
|Holt
|Tyler
|Burton
|Edwardsville
|Howard
|Alison
|N.
|Edwardsville
|Huntley
|Karl
|Edwardsville
|Ihsan
|Mustafa
|Edwardsville
|Ivie
|Macy
|Lane
|Edwardsville
|Jaiyeola
|Bodunrin Damilare
|Edwardsville
|Johannpeter
|Corbin
|Alexander
|Edwardsville
|Johnson
|Alexander
|William
|Edwardsville
|Jones
|Anthony
|J.
|Edwardsville
|Kamenju
|Gladwell
|Wanjiru
|Edwardsville
|Kerber
|Catherine
|Elizabeth
|Edwardsville
|Keune
|Aaron
|Patrick
|Edwardsville
|Keune
|Anna
|M.
|Edwardsville
|Khan
|Areej
|Akhter
|Edwardsville
|Kim
|Bokyung
|Edwardsville
|King
|Joseph
|Allen
|Edwardsville
|Kirn
|Nicole
|Edwardsville
|Kline
|Alexandria
|Elizabeth
|Edwardsville
|Kohlberg
|Kayla
|Marie
|Edwardsville
|Korte
|Marta
|C.
|Edwardsville
|Kosmopolis
|Halie
|Alora
|Edwardsville
|Kuhlman
|Annalise
|Danielle
|Edwardsville
|Kuhlmann
|Joel
|Patrick
|Edwardsville
|Kulasekara
|Ryan
|C.
|Edwardsville
|Landers
|Noah
|Robert
|Edwardsville
|Ledford
|Hannah
|Renee
|Edwardsville
|Levey
|Elizabeth
|Diane
|Edwardsville
|Ligman
|Jordan
|Rae
|Edwardsville
|Loftus
|Logan
|James
|Edwardsville
|Lyeth
|Quentin
|Munro Longyear
|Edwardsville
|Mazzaro
|Daniella
|Edwardsville
|Mcconnell
|Sarah
|Edwardsville
|McKeever
|Nicholas
|Aaron
|Edwardsville
|McLean
|Jacob
|Taylor
|Edwardsville
|McQueen
|Bree
|K.
|Edwardsville
|McSherry
|Kayla
|Faith
|Edwardsville
|Meier
|Jake
|Edwardsville
|Mikhayel
|Kayla
|H.
|Edwardsville
|Miller
|Alexander
|Robert
|Edwardsville
|Miller
|Dustin
|John
|Edwardsville
|Mohme
|Margaret-Ellen
|Grace
|Edwardsville
|Mohsen
|Sophia
|A.
|Edwardsville
|Moore
|Breeanna
|Lynnette
|Edwardsville
|Morgan
|Aubrey
|O.
|Edwardsville
|Mosby
|Melanie
|Ann
|Edwardsville
|Mosella
|Edward
|Michael
|Edwardsville
|Moss
|Cameron
|Alexander
|Edwardsville
|Muffler
|Anna
|Marie
|Edwardsville
|Munie
|Brandon
|Alexander
|Edwardsville
|Mwangi
|Michelle
|Edwardsville
|Nail
|Bailee
|Grant
|Edwardsville
|Nobre
|Gabriel
|Kesse Torres
|Edwardsville
|Ogle
|Audrey
|Juanita
|Edwardsville
|Ohl
|Joshua
|Edwardsville
|Ory
|Brooke
|Diane
|Edwardsville
|Parker
|Camryn
|Edwardsville
|Patrick
|Bridget
|Lynn
|Edwardsville
|Perry
|Lyndel
|David
|Edwardsville
|Perry
|Nathaniel
|David
|Edwardsville
|Perulfi
|Jack
|Gregory
|Edwardsville
|Petry
|Morgan
|Elizabeth
|Edwardsville
|Pohl
|Alexandra
|Jane
|Edwardsville
|Pratte
|Miranda
|Kailey
|Edwardsville
|Raasch
|Kylie
|N.
|Edwardsville
|Raftery
|Shaun
|Michael
|Edwardsville
|Raya
|Mona
|Ghassan
|Edwardsville
|Ribbing
|Julia
|Therese
|Edwardsville
|Roberts
|Payton
|Marie
|Edwardsville
|Romano
|Skyler
|Marie
|Edwardsville
|Ross
|Lauryn
|Evelyn
|Edwardsville
|Saenz
|Gabriel
|Alexander
|Edwardsville
|Salter
|Cole
|Eston
|Edwardsville
|Sankuratri
|Rahul
|Edwardsville
|Scheibal
|Jace
|Terrence
|Edwardsville
|Scheumann
|Mark
|Allan
|Edwardsville
|Schultz
|Tera
|M.
|Edwardsville
|Schumacher
|Cecelia
|Lynn
|Edwardsville
|Siatkowski
|Amber
|Elizabeth
|Edwardsville
|Siatkowski
|Ashley
|Gabrielle
|Edwardsville
|Sievers
|Sidney
|L.
|Edwardsville
|Smith
|Jacqueline
|Renee
|Edwardsville
|Smith
|Zachary
|H.
|Edwardsville
|Starnes
|Mariah
|Elizabeth
|Edwardsville
|Stephenson
|Rachel
|Muriel
|Edwardsville
|Stewart
|Connor
|Michael
|Edwardsville
|Summers
|Ian
|Turner
|Edwardsville
|Swanner
|Morgan
|Leigh
|Edwardsville
|Switzer
|Abigail
|Elizabeth
|Edwardsville
|Thompson
|Ryan
|James
|Edwardsville
|Townzen
|Ethan
|Edwardsville
|Tucker
|Christopher
|Sergiy
|Edwardsville
|Valdez
|Alexander
|Anthony
|Edwardsville
|Verdun
|Lucas
|Richard
|Edwardsville
|Voltz
|Jonathan
|G.
|Edwardsville
|Walker
|Eric
|Steven
|Edwardsville
|Walsh
|Kyle
|Matthew
|Edwardsville
|Walters
|Evyan
|McKenna
|Edwardsville
|Walters
|Zachary
|Robert
|Edwardsville
|Watters
|Caden
|Micheal
|Edwardsville
|Weaver
|Reilly
|Michaela
|Edwardsville
|West
|Chase
|L.
|Edwardsville
|Wickman
|Amanda
|Helen
|Edwardsville
|Wickman
|David
|J.
|Edwardsville
|Wieland
|Hannah
|Lee
|Edwardsville
|Wilkinson
|Jonathan
|Edward
|Edwardsville
|Wilson
|Kaylie
|Nichole
|Edwardsville
|Worthey
|Chase
|Errol
|Edwardsville
|Wright
|Justin
|A.
|Edwardsville
|Wright
|Kyle
|James
|Edwardsville
|Wyatt
|Meg
|LeighAnne
|Edwardsville
|Wynn
|Samuel
|David
|Edwardsville
|Zhong
|Ryan
|Edwardsville
|Ziolkowski
|Jacob
|Michael
|Edwardsville
|Zurliene
|Jared
|Thomas
|Glen Carbon
|Ahlers
|Lindsay
|J.
|Glen Carbon
|Bomba
|Eric
|Joseph
|Glen Carbon
|Bonner
|Braydon
|Michael
|Glen Carbon
|Bottens
|Tyler
|Austin
|Glen Carbon
|Charpentier
|Jessie
|Glen Carbon
|Conrad
|Cameron
|John
|Glen Carbon
|Cox
|Sarah
|Elizabeth
|Glen Carbon
|Cummings
|Alexis
|Taylor
|Glen Carbon
|Dappert
|Tymei
|C.
|Glen Carbon
|DeConcini
|Kevin
|David
|Glen Carbon
|Etcheson
|Reese
|Cailyn
|Glen Carbon
|Fayollat
|Thomas
|Renee
|Glen Carbon
|Garrison
|David
|Glen Carbon
|Gaytan
|Jennifer
|Lee
|Glen Carbon
|Gierer
|Matthew
|Joseph
|Glen Carbon
|Gramaglia
|Lino
|Luciano
|Glen Carbon
|Hamade
|Jana
|Glen Carbon
|Hanson
|Bailey
|Nichole
|Glen Carbon
|Henricks
|Jordyn
|Janae
|Glen Carbon
|Hinojosa
|Cynthia
|Megumi
|Glen Carbon
|Hubert
|Natalie
|Alexis
|Glen Carbon
|Kaase
|Emma
|Victoria
|Glen Carbon
|Keller
|Makenzi
|Lynn
|Glen Carbon
|Krystosek
|Allison
|Rose
|Glen Carbon
|Link
|Caroline
|Claire
|Glen Carbon
|Link
|Elisabeth
|Anne
|Glen Carbon
|Lowry
|Kimberlee
|Marie
|Glen Carbon
|Marinko
|Jack
|Ryan
|Glen Carbon
|McMahon
|Kilauren
|Carol
|Glen Carbon
|Meyer
|Lauren
|Elisaveta
|Glen Carbon
|Meyer
|Steven
|Michael
|Glen Carbon
|Meyer
|Susana
|Paola
|Glen Carbon
|Miller
|Christopher
|Joseph
|Glen Carbon
|Msengi
|Samuel
|S.
|Glen Carbon
|Pallas
|Delaney
|Jeanne
|Glen Carbon
|Pustovrh
|Matthew
|Jacob
|Glen Carbon
|Sanchez Amasifuen
|Cristina
|G.
|Glen Carbon
|Schroader
|Elizabeth
|A.
|Glen Carbon
|Scroggins
|Andrew
|Morgan
|Glen Carbon
|Stobie
|James
|C.
|Glen Carbon
|Timmons
|Kody
|Lee
|Glen Carbon
|West
|Ashlin
|Nikole
|Glen Carbon
|Whaley
|Lauren
|Nicole
|Glen Carbon
|White
|Jonathan
|Craig
|Glen Carbon
|Wiley
|Andrew
|M.
|Glen Carbon
|Wunderlich
|Natalie
|Marie
|Glen Carbon
|Wyatt
|Kenna
|Nicole
|Godfrey
|Aery
|Cassidy
|Lynn
|Godfrey
|Betz
|Ashlyn
|Mackenzie
|Godfrey
|Billingsley
|Jaedyn
|Michelle
|Godfrey
|Bishop
|Daniel
|Godfrey
|Blachford
|Michaela
|Rose
|Godfrey
|Bohn
|Piper
|Anne
|Godfrey
|Botterbush
|Jonathan
|David
|Godfrey
|Botterbush
|Kevin
|Jay
|Godfrey
|Bruce
|Lindsey
|Dee
|Godfrey
|Chambers
|Richard
|Godfrey
|Colombo
|Tawney
|Godfrey
|Cranmer
|Gabrielle
|Marie
|Godfrey
|Das
|Norma
|Grace
|Godfrey
|Evans
|Olivia
|G.
|Godfrey
|Fisher
|Mackenzie
|Katheryn
|Godfrey
|Gentelin
|Anna
|M.
|Godfrey
|Harnetiaux
|Sarah
|Lenhardt
|Godfrey
|Heistand
|Ashley
|Abigale
|Godfrey
|Henderson
|Derek
|Victor
|Godfrey
|Hernandez
|Abbie
|Lynn
|Godfrey
|Hogle
|Natalie
|Godfrey
|Holmes
|Rachel
|Lauren
|Godfrey
|Hughes
|Sarai
|Michael-Anne
|Godfrey
|Jones
|Abraham
|Henry
|Godfrey
|Jones
|Colten
|Tyler
|Godfrey
|Katich
|Shannon
|Danielle
|Godfrey
|Kline
|Carmen
|Paige
|Godfrey
|Kunz
|Kathryn
|Gael
|Godfrey
|Lane
|Jonathan
|Lucas
|Godfrey
|Mapes
|Emily
|Lauren
|Godfrey
|Mathus
|David
|J.
|Godfrey
|Mccarthy
|Alexis
|M
|Godfrey
|McCoy
|Rachel
|Ann
|Godfrey
|McNece
|Sydney
|Paige
|Godfrey
|Medford
|Katie
|Ann
|Godfrey
|Parrett
|Rowan
|Elisabeth
|Godfrey
|Pattan
|Amy
|Elizabeth
|Godfrey
|Pipitone
|Michaela
|Hope
|Godfrey
|Pruitt
|Emmylou
|Maria
|Godfrey
|Retzer
|Deavon
|Allen
|Godfrey
|Shansey
|Evan
|James
|Godfrey
|Skelton
|Baylee
|Ann
|Godfrey
|Smith
|Kasey
|Ann
|Godfrey
|Spangler
|Olivia
|G.
|Godfrey
|Stark
|Karrie
|L.
|Godfrey
|Tavolacci
|Thomas
|John
|Godfrey
|VanEsler
|Sara
|Hayley
|Godfrey
|Wheeler
|Iyonnah
|N.
|Godfrey
|Wittman
|Hannah
|Elise
|Godfrey
|Womack
|Jason
|Dewayne
|Godfrey
|Woolsey
|Warren
|Thomas
|Granite City
|Albuja
|Sarai
|Granite City
|Allen
|Taylor
|Evon
|Granite City
|Boone
|Skylar
|Dawn
|Granite City
|Boyd
|Nicole
|E
|Granite City
|Braden
|Brittanee
|Granite City
|Bridick
|Kayla
|Danielle
|Granite City
|Bright
|William
|W.
|Granite City
|Carney
|Patrick
|Sean
|Granite City
|Clements
|Darin
|Wayne
|Granite City
|Colp
|Gavin
|Conner
|Granite City
|Craig
|Anna
|Laura
|Granite City
|Delozier
|Scott
|Riley
|Granite City
|Despagni
|Kurt
|Michael
|Granite City
|Domagalski
|Zoe
|Granite City
|Downs
|April
|Renee
|Granite City
|Dutko
|Emma
|Rose
|Granite City
|Egbert
|Samantha
|Lyn
|Granite City
|Fleming
|Kennedy
|Brooke
|Granite City
|Frias
|Maria
|Isabel
|Granite City
|Guerrero
|David
|Atilla Grace
|Granite City
|Harrington
|Katelynn
|Bailey Anne
|Granite City
|Hatfield
|Riley
|Ysabel
|Granite City
|Huskamp
|Kayla
|Marie
|Granite City
|Jacobs
|Joshua
|Edward
|Granite City
|Juedemann
|Abigail
|L.
|Granite City
|Kennedy
|Julia
|Rachele
|Granite City
|Khounsana
|Tara
|Lynn
|Granite City
|Kirchner
|John
|Harley
|Granite City
|Loftus
|Rebecca
|Emily
|Granite City
|Lopez- Duque
|Kamila
|A.
|Granite City
|McGinness
|Elizabeth
|Kae
|Granite City
|Meador
|Makenzi
|Claire
|Granite City
|Mertz
|Miranda
|Nicole
|Granite City
|Merz
|Ashlynn
|N.
|Granite City
|Mitchell
|Riley
|Jo
|Granite City
|Monroe
|Maxwell
|K.
|Granite City
|Mullen
|Stephanie
|Marie
|Granite City
|Ortiz
|Jennifer
|Granite City
|Paschedag
|Jessica
|Marie
|Granite City
|Patel
|Nupur
|Granite City
|Patel
|Sara
|Marie
|Granite City
|Paterson
|Shannon
|Lee
|Granite City
|Pointer
|Edith
|R.
|Granite City
|Puhse
|Alexander
|William
|Granite City
|Richards
|Mackenzie
|Sue
|Granite City
|Ridings
|Baylee
|Corrin
|Granite City
|Rieser
|Allison
|P.
|Granite City
|Roderick
|Jacob
|Andrey
|Granite City
|Schaefer
|Cody
|Joseph
|Granite City
|Schollmeier
|Joy
|Marie
|Granite City
|Short
|Alexis
|M.
|Granite City
|Staten
|Salena
|Marie
|Granite City
|Thomason
|Joseph
|Lee
|Granite City
|Walton
|Luke
|Matthew
|Granite City
|Wilson
|Lucas
|M.
|Granite City
|Wonders
|Ian
|Michael
|Jerseyville
|Arthur
|Michael
|Patrick
|Jerseyville
|Baalman
|Kadiah
|Colleen
|Jerseyville
|Bertman
|Andrew
|Christopher
|Jerseyville
|Cannon
|Kirsten
|R.
|Jerseyville
|Cox
|Tyler
|William Lee
|Jerseyville
|Currie
|Caleb
|Craig
|Jerseyville
|Dwyer
|Dylan
|Lee
|Jerseyville
|Fraley
|Megan
|Patricia
|Jerseyville
|Freeman
|Jillian
|Elise
|Jerseyville
|Gillespie
|Zachariah
|Alan
|Jerseyville
|Gray
|Mason
|Douglas
|Jerseyville
|Griggs
|Kaylee
|Jean
|Jerseyville
|Hamilton
|Lydia
|Jean
|Jerseyville
|Hansen
|Madalynne
|Carol
|Jerseyville
|Jones
|Lindsey
|A.
|Jerseyville
|Murray
|Stephanie
|R
|Jerseyville
|Nail
|Joao
|Louis
|Jerseyville
|Nason
|Madison
|Christine
|Jerseyville
|Parks
|Christopher
|Aaron
|Jerseyville
|Pratt
|Chassedy
|Kathrina
|Jerseyville
|Reynolds
|Miranda
|C.
|Jerseyville
|Salinas
|Aloera
|Jerseyville
|Stephens
|Abigail
|Maria
|Jerseyville
|Vinyard
|Sierra
|Michelle
|Jerseyville
|Wilkinson
|Joshua
|A.
|Jerseyville
|Youngblood
|Murphy
|Tate
|Wood River
|Baker
|Monica
|Wood River
|Barber
|Jillian
|Renee
|Wood River
|Englar
|Justin
|Leo
|Wood River
|Gauthier
|Emily
|R
|Wood River
|Isom
|Bailey
|M.
|Wood River
|Kurth
|Abigail
|Kathryn
|Wood River
|Lackey
|Braeden
|Elise
|Wood River
|Millsap
|Savannah
|R.
|Wood River
|Morgan
|Jarret
|Anthony
|Wood River
|Myers
|Vance
|Clayton
|Wood River
|Newberry
|Adam
|Connor
|Wood River
|Norman
|Taylor
|P.
|Wood River
|Shoppell
|Autumn
|C.
|Wood River
|Vatole
|Elizabeth
|Rene
|Wood River
|Yenne
|Gemma
|Nicole