EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE is a nationally recognized university that educates and develops professional and community leaders through its excellent faculty and programs. Undergraduates who meet high academic standards are included in a Dean's List issued each semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).

For the complete list, visit www.siue.edu/news/deanslist

CITYLAST NAMEFIRST NAMEMIDDLE NAME
AltonBakshiBhavesh
AltonBakshiMuskan
AltonBevenourEmilyClaire
AltonBondAlexanderJoseph
AltonBonnellAaronT.
AltonCoxSethDavid
AltonCrossIsaiahAllen
AltonDavisonJessicaRenee
AltonDyerNathanielBryant
AltonEngelmanJaredMichael
AltonFigueroaIsabelM
AltonFileHayleyJordan
AltonFrankBrandiM.
AltonFrankfordKorinne
AltonGrayBeneElizabeth
AltonHagertyEmmaM.
AltonHamptonRachelAnn
AltonHatinaKellyLyn
AltonHollowayNatalieAnn
AltonHubachMichaelJoseph
AltonJeansTaylorMaya
AltonJonesAdaelaRose
AltonMannsCaylaMarie
AltonMarshallSydneyRenee
AltonMillsGavinParker
AltonPullenFoxMatthew
AltonRauscherMorganLee Ann
AltonReidRyanRobert
AltonSchiber-ArcigaJamesGregory
AltonSchlueterRainaMarie
AltonSmithEddieJ
AltonSugentEmmaGrace
AltonTaulbeeBradleyAllen
AltonTerrellShantalBrianna
AltonValyoRainaMackenzie
AltonWalshLaurenAnn
AltonWesolowskiKyleAdam
AltonWisemanMillerDelano
AltonWoodsTaylorNicole
BethaltoBondEmilyPaige
BethaltoCostelloGraceAnn
BethaltoCourtoiseGriffenJames
BethaltoCrausePaigeVirginia
BethaltoEhlersMadelynKate
BethaltoFergusonReeseVictoria
BethaltoFitzgeraldEmilyElizabeth
BethaltoGeistKadeLee
BethaltoGriffithKateElizabeth
BethaltoHannafordMalynn
BethaltoHentzHolleyR
BethaltoHoehnPeytonReid
BethaltoHostoShaneMcGregor
BethaltoHydenTristenDayne
BethaltoHymanColtonJett
BethaltoKeaseyLydiaJ
BethaltoKoshinskiWhitleyM.
BethaltoLittleKerriRenee
BethaltoMillerBenjaminThomas
BethaltoMosbyKaraRose
BethaltoReamsAustinRaymond
BethaltoSchaafMadisonNicole
BethaltoShirleyBraydenChristopher
BethaltoSimmonsHaleyAnn
BethaltoSmockReghanMae
BethaltoTerrySethAlan
BethaltoThomasElizabethAnn
BethaltoTroecklerAlexandreaGrace
BethaltoTungettNoahAlan
BethaltoTyusCalebMehki
BethaltoWhitlockOliviaM.
BethaltoWitskenGavinChase
East AltonEysterRileyAdele
East AltonHaasJamieLee
East AltonHaasMargaretKatharine Louise
East AltonHerzbergMelessa
East AltonHudsonZachary
East AltonLileyJaredVincent
East AltonMartinSydneyKay
East AltonMorganAmandaJane
East AltonNelsonEricLandon
East AltonOwsleySydneyMarie
East AltonPitchfordMadelynnGrace
East AltonSeitzingerMichelleDalena
East AltonSeverRyanMatthew
East AltonShewmakeHaleyNicole
East AltonStabenowSavannaReed
EdwardsviileLoweTrinityA.
EdwardsvilleAdamsAllisonElizabeth
EdwardsvilleAdeBrendenChristopher
EdwardsvilleAllisonShinMarisa
EdwardsvilleAlvarezJoepfreyMiguel
EdwardsvilleAmbuelAnnabellMarie
EdwardsvilleAranaPaolaIsabel
EdwardsvilleBeamJenaeElise
EdwardsvilleBeaneJoshuaT
EdwardsvilleBeebeClaudiaGrace
EdwardsvilleBenderIanDavid
EdwardsvilleBestJackson
EdwardsvilleBollingerEllyOlivia
EdwardsvilleBouseClaireE.
EdwardsvilleBouseConnorJoseph
EdwardsvilleBretzBrandonMatthew
EdwardsvilleBuchananZacharyAlan
EdwardsvilleCampbellAndrew
EdwardsvilleCathorallZacharyAustin
EdwardsvilleChiapelliKylieBayden
EdwardsvilleClanton-ElDanielIshmael
EdwardsvilleClaytonSophiaEllen
EdwardsvilleCloseMadalynElaine
EdwardsvilleCoppleSabrinaMorgan
EdwardsvilleCorleyHannahL.
EdwardsvilleDaileyTrevorWade
EdwardsvilleDeckMacyJ.
EdwardsvilleDempseyDavidThomas
EdwardsvilleDonelsonAddisonJ.
EdwardsvilleDuncanDanielJames
EdwardsvilleEarnhartHayleyM.
EdwardsvilleEigenbrodtBenjamin
EdwardsvilleEllisBarbaraClaire
EdwardsvilleEvansWarnerReid
EdwardsvilleFawbushAnnieElizabeth
EdwardsvilleFerrattoRobertM.
EdwardsvilleFillbackZacharyM.
EdwardsvilleFisherZachary
EdwardsvilleFletcherAniyahJ.
EdwardsvilleFloydSarahCatherine
EdwardsvilleFrickeEliseKatherine
EdwardsvilleGeorgeMitchellD.
EdwardsvilleGoffinetHannahG.
EdwardsvilleGreathouseDanielleNicole
EdwardsvilleGregoryKatelynLea
EdwardsvilleGreinerAlexanderM.
EdwardsvilleGrinterSavannahJ.
EdwardsvilleGundersonAmanda
EdwardsvilleHaganThomasRoland
EdwardsvilleHallAidanPatrick
EdwardsvilleHansenTaylorPaige
EdwardsvilleHarrisJessicaMichelle
EdwardsvilleHarrisJoshuaThomas
EdwardsvilleHartliebAlexaAnn
EdwardsvilleHeadDylanLee
EdwardsvilleHentzJacksonCharles
EdwardsvilleHerbrechtsmeyerHyeYoung
EdwardsvilleHindsJacobAlexander
EdwardsvilleHindsJustinM
EdwardsvilleHoelscherBenDaniel
EdwardsvilleHolderKaraElizabeth
EdwardsvilleHoltTylerBurton
EdwardsvilleHowardAlisonN.
EdwardsvilleHuntleyKarl
EdwardsvilleIhsanMustafa
EdwardsvilleIvieMacyLane
EdwardsvilleJaiyeolaBodunrin Damilare
EdwardsvilleJohannpeterCorbinAlexander
EdwardsvilleJohnsonAlexanderWilliam
EdwardsvilleJonesAnthonyJ.
EdwardsvilleKamenjuGladwellWanjiru
EdwardsvilleKerberCatherineElizabeth
EdwardsvilleKeuneAaronPatrick
EdwardsvilleKeuneAnnaM.
EdwardsvilleKhanAreejAkhter
EdwardsvilleKimBokyung
EdwardsvilleKingJosephAllen
EdwardsvilleKirnNicole
EdwardsvilleKlineAlexandriaElizabeth
EdwardsvilleKohlbergKaylaMarie
EdwardsvilleKorteMartaC.
EdwardsvilleKosmopolisHalieAlora
EdwardsvilleKuhlmanAnnaliseDanielle
EdwardsvilleKuhlmannJoelPatrick
EdwardsvilleKulasekaraRyanC.
EdwardsvilleLandersNoahRobert
EdwardsvilleLedfordHannahRenee
EdwardsvilleLeveyElizabethDiane
EdwardsvilleLigmanJordanRae
EdwardsvilleLoftusLoganJames
EdwardsvilleLyethQuentinMunro Longyear
EdwardsvilleMazzaroDaniella
EdwardsvilleMcconnellSarah
EdwardsvilleMcKeeverNicholasAaron
EdwardsvilleMcLeanJacobTaylor
EdwardsvilleMcQueenBreeK.
EdwardsvilleMcSherryKaylaFaith
EdwardsvilleMeierJake
EdwardsvilleMikhayelKaylaH.
EdwardsvilleMillerAlexanderRobert
EdwardsvilleMillerDustinJohn
EdwardsvilleMohmeMargaret-EllenGrace
EdwardsvilleMohsenSophiaA.
EdwardsvilleMooreBreeannaLynnette
EdwardsvilleMorganAubreyO.
EdwardsvilleMosbyMelanieAnn
EdwardsvilleMosellaEdwardMichael
EdwardsvilleMossCameronAlexander
EdwardsvilleMufflerAnnaMarie
EdwardsvilleMunieBrandonAlexander
EdwardsvilleMwangiMichelle
EdwardsvilleNailBaileeGrant
EdwardsvilleNobreGabrielKesse Torres
EdwardsvilleOgleAudreyJuanita
EdwardsvilleOhlJoshua
EdwardsvilleOryBrookeDiane
EdwardsvilleParkerCamryn
EdwardsvillePatrickBridgetLynn
EdwardsvillePerryLyndelDavid
EdwardsvillePerryNathanielDavid
EdwardsvillePerulfiJackGregory
EdwardsvillePetryMorganElizabeth
EdwardsvillePohlAlexandraJane
EdwardsvillePratteMirandaKailey
EdwardsvilleRaaschKylieN.
EdwardsvilleRafteryShaunMichael
EdwardsvilleRayaMonaGhassan
EdwardsvilleRibbingJuliaTherese
EdwardsvilleRobertsPaytonMarie
EdwardsvilleRomanoSkylerMarie
EdwardsvilleRossLaurynEvelyn
EdwardsvilleSaenzGabrielAlexander
EdwardsvilleSalterColeEston
EdwardsvilleSankuratriRahul
EdwardsvilleScheibalJaceTerrence
EdwardsvilleScheumannMarkAllan
EdwardsvilleSchultzTeraM.
EdwardsvilleSchumacherCeceliaLynn
EdwardsvilleSiatkowskiAmberElizabeth
EdwardsvilleSiatkowskiAshleyGabrielle
EdwardsvilleSieversSidneyL.
EdwardsvilleSmithJacquelineRenee
EdwardsvilleSmithZacharyH.
EdwardsvilleStarnesMariahElizabeth
EdwardsvilleStephensonRachelMuriel
EdwardsvilleStewartConnorMichael
EdwardsvilleSummersIanTurner
EdwardsvilleSwannerMorganLeigh
EdwardsvilleSwitzerAbigailElizabeth
EdwardsvilleThompsonRyanJames
EdwardsvilleTownzenEthan
EdwardsvilleTuckerChristopherSergiy
EdwardsvilleValdezAlexanderAnthony
EdwardsvilleVerdunLucasRichard
EdwardsvilleVoltzJonathanG.
EdwardsvilleWalkerEricSteven
EdwardsvilleWalshKyleMatthew
EdwardsvilleWaltersEvyanMcKenna
EdwardsvilleWaltersZacharyRobert
EdwardsvilleWattersCadenMicheal
EdwardsvilleWeaverReillyMichaela
EdwardsvilleWestChaseL.
EdwardsvilleWickmanAmandaHelen
EdwardsvilleWickmanDavidJ.
EdwardsvilleWielandHannahLee
EdwardsvilleWilkinsonJonathanEdward
EdwardsvilleWilsonKaylieNichole
EdwardsvilleWortheyChaseErrol
EdwardsvilleWrightJustinA.
EdwardsvilleWrightKyleJames
EdwardsvilleWyattMegLeighAnne
EdwardsvilleWynnSamuelDavid
EdwardsvilleZhongRyan
EdwardsvilleZiolkowskiJacobMichael
EdwardsvilleZurlieneJaredThomas
Glen CarbonAhlersLindsayJ.
Glen CarbonBombaEricJoseph
Glen CarbonBonnerBraydonMichael
Glen CarbonBottensTylerAustin
Glen CarbonCharpentierJessie
Glen CarbonConradCameronJohn
Glen CarbonCoxSarahElizabeth
Glen CarbonCummingsAlexisTaylor
Glen CarbonDappertTymeiC.
Glen CarbonDeConciniKevinDavid
Glen CarbonEtchesonReeseCailyn
Glen CarbonFayollatThomasRenee
Glen CarbonGarrisonDavid
Glen CarbonGaytanJenniferLee
Glen CarbonGiererMatthewJoseph
Glen CarbonGramagliaLinoLuciano
Glen CarbonHamadeJana
Glen CarbonHansonBaileyNichole
Glen CarbonHenricksJordynJanae
Glen CarbonHinojosaCynthiaMegumi
Glen CarbonHubertNatalieAlexis
Glen CarbonKaaseEmmaVictoria
Glen CarbonKellerMakenziLynn
Glen CarbonKrystosekAllisonRose
Glen CarbonLinkCarolineClaire
Glen CarbonLinkElisabethAnne
Glen CarbonLowryKimberleeMarie
Glen CarbonMarinkoJackRyan
Glen CarbonMcMahonKilaurenCarol
Glen CarbonMeyerLaurenElisaveta
Glen CarbonMeyerStevenMichael
Glen CarbonMeyerSusanaPaola
Glen CarbonMillerChristopherJoseph
Glen CarbonMsengiSamuelS.
Glen CarbonPallasDelaneyJeanne
Glen CarbonPustovrhMatthewJacob
Glen CarbonSanchez AmasifuenCristinaG.
Glen CarbonSchroaderElizabethA.
Glen CarbonScrogginsAndrewMorgan
Glen CarbonStobieJamesC.
Glen CarbonTimmonsKodyLee
Glen CarbonWestAshlinNikole
Glen CarbonWhaleyLaurenNicole
Glen CarbonWhiteJonathanCraig
Glen CarbonWileyAndrewM.
Glen CarbonWunderlichNatalieMarie
Glen CarbonWyattKennaNicole
GodfreyAeryCassidyLynn
GodfreyBetzAshlynMackenzie
GodfreyBillingsleyJaedynMichelle
GodfreyBishopDaniel
GodfreyBlachfordMichaelaRose
GodfreyBohnPiperAnne
GodfreyBotterbushJonathanDavid
GodfreyBotterbushKevinJay
GodfreyBruceLindseyDee
GodfreyChambersRichard
GodfreyColomboTawney
GodfreyCranmerGabrielleMarie
GodfreyDasNormaGrace
GodfreyEvansOliviaG.
GodfreyFisherMackenzieKatheryn
GodfreyGentelinAnnaM.
GodfreyHarnetiauxSarahLenhardt
GodfreyHeistandAshleyAbigale
GodfreyHendersonDerekVictor
GodfreyHernandezAbbieLynn
GodfreyHogleNatalie
GodfreyHolmesRachelLauren
GodfreyHughesSaraiMichael-Anne
GodfreyJonesAbrahamHenry
GodfreyJonesColtenTyler
GodfreyKatichShannonDanielle
GodfreyKlineCarmenPaige
GodfreyKunzKathrynGael
GodfreyLaneJonathanLucas
GodfreyMapesEmilyLauren
GodfreyMathusDavidJ.
GodfreyMccarthyAlexisM
GodfreyMcCoyRachelAnn
GodfreyMcNeceSydneyPaige
GodfreyMedfordKatieAnn
GodfreyParrettRowanElisabeth
GodfreyPattanAmyElizabeth
GodfreyPipitoneMichaelaHope
GodfreyPruittEmmylouMaria
GodfreyRetzerDeavonAllen
GodfreyShanseyEvanJames
GodfreySkeltonBayleeAnn
GodfreySmithKaseyAnn
GodfreySpanglerOliviaG.
GodfreyStarkKarrieL.
GodfreyTavolacciThomasJohn
GodfreyVanEslerSaraHayley
GodfreyWheelerIyonnahN.
GodfreyWittmanHannahElise
GodfreyWomackJasonDewayne
GodfreyWoolseyWarrenThomas
Granite CityAlbujaSarai
Granite CityAllenTaylorEvon
Granite CityBooneSkylarDawn
Granite CityBoydNicoleE
Granite CityBradenBrittanee
Granite CityBridickKaylaDanielle
Granite CityBrightWilliamW.
Granite CityCarneyPatrickSean
Granite CityClementsDarinWayne
Granite CityColpGavinConner
Granite CityCraigAnnaLaura
Granite CityDelozierScottRiley
Granite CityDespagniKurtMichael
Granite CityDomagalskiZoe
Granite CityDownsAprilRenee
Granite CityDutkoEmmaRose
Granite CityEgbertSamanthaLyn
Granite CityFlemingKennedyBrooke
Granite CityFriasMariaIsabel
Granite CityGuerreroDavidAtilla Grace
Granite CityHarringtonKatelynnBailey Anne
Granite CityHatfieldRileyYsabel
Granite CityHuskampKaylaMarie
Granite CityJacobsJoshuaEdward
Granite CityJuedemannAbigailL.
Granite CityKennedyJuliaRachele
Granite CityKhounsanaTaraLynn
Granite CityKirchnerJohnHarley
Granite CityLoftusRebeccaEmily
Granite CityLopez- DuqueKamilaA.
Granite CityMcGinnessElizabethKae
Granite CityMeadorMakenziClaire
Granite CityMertzMirandaNicole
Granite CityMerzAshlynnN.
Granite CityMitchellRileyJo
Granite CityMonroeMaxwellK.
Granite CityMullenStephanieMarie
Granite CityOrtizJennifer
Granite CityPaschedagJessicaMarie
Granite CityPatelNupur
Granite CityPatelSaraMarie
Granite CityPatersonShannonLee
Granite CityPointerEdithR.
Granite CityPuhseAlexanderWilliam
Granite CityRichardsMackenzieSue
Granite CityRidingsBayleeCorrin
Granite CityRieserAllisonP.
Granite CityRoderickJacobAndrey
Granite CitySchaeferCodyJoseph
Granite CitySchollmeierJoyMarie
Granite CityShortAlexisM.
Granite CityStatenSalenaMarie
Granite CityThomasonJosephLee
Granite CityWaltonLukeMatthew
Granite CityWilsonLucasM.
Granite CityWondersIanMichael
JerseyvilleArthurMichaelPatrick
JerseyvilleBaalmanKadiahColleen
JerseyvilleBertmanAndrewChristopher
JerseyvilleCannonKirstenR.
JerseyvilleCoxTylerWilliam Lee
JerseyvilleCurrieCalebCraig
JerseyvilleDwyerDylanLee
JerseyvilleFraleyMeganPatricia
JerseyvilleFreemanJillianElise
JerseyvilleGillespieZachariahAlan
JerseyvilleGrayMasonDouglas
JerseyvilleGriggsKayleeJean
JerseyvilleHamiltonLydiaJean
JerseyvilleHansenMadalynneCarol
JerseyvilleJonesLindseyA.
JerseyvilleMurrayStephanieR
JerseyvilleNailJoaoLouis
JerseyvilleNasonMadisonChristine
JerseyvilleParksChristopherAaron
JerseyvillePrattChassedyKathrina
JerseyvilleReynoldsMirandaC.
JerseyvilleSalinasAloera
JerseyvilleStephensAbigailMaria
JerseyvilleVinyardSierraMichelle
JerseyvilleWilkinsonJoshuaA.
JerseyvilleYoungbloodMurphyTate
Wood RiverBakerMonica
Wood RiverBarberJillianRenee
Wood RiverEnglarJustinLeo
Wood RiverGauthierEmilyR
Wood RiverIsomBaileyM.
Wood RiverKurthAbigailKathryn
Wood RiverLackeyBraedenElise
Wood RiverMillsapSavannahR.
Wood RiverMorganJarretAnthony
Wood RiverMyersVanceClayton
Wood RiverNewberryAdamConnor
Wood RiverNormanTaylorP.
Wood RiverShoppellAutumnC.
Wood RiverVatoleElizabethRene
Wood RiverYenneGemmaNicole

 