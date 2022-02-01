EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE is a nationally recognized university that educates and develops professional and community leaders through its excellent faculty and programs. Undergraduates who meet high academic standards are included in a Dean's List issued each semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).

For the complete list, visit www.siue.edu/news/deanslist