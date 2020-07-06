



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Faculty Senate President Jocelyn DeGroot issued the following information from a resolution from the faculty senate.

"As an affirmative and forward-looking contribution to the ongoing discussions about state allocation and equity in the Southern Illinois University System, the Faculty Senate at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville unanimously passed the included resolution March 5, 2020. As you will note in the resolution, we request that “the SIU Board of Trustees notify the SIUE Faculty Senate Executive Committee no later than July 31, 2020, that meaningful discussions concerning system reapportionment have begun and will be vigorously pursued with the intent to achieve a fair and equitable reapportionment of state appropriate funds that reflects the changing nature of the SIU System. The SIU Board of Trustees has a scheduled meeting on July 9."

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY EDWARDSVILLE FACULTY SENATE

RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF A REDEFINITION OF THE SIU SYSTEM AND REALLOCATON OF FUNDING

WHEREAS, over the last 47 years, the percentage of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s state allocation and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s state allocation have remained unchanged with SIUC (SIU Medical School not included) receiving 50.16% of the allocation and SIUE receiving 29.5% of the allocation; and

WHEREAS, we acknowledge that the decision to equally split the new state appropriated money in FY20 between SIUE and SIUC (amounting to 4,559,300 for each University; FY20 Operating Budget) is a temporary gesture that insufficiently addresses the inequities between the Universities; and

WHEREAS, the overall SIU system tax allocation for FY19 was $185,781,000; 50.16% of that is $93,192,900, and 29.5% is $54,848,300 (FY19 Operating Budget); and

WHEREAS, Carbondale had an enrollment of 11,254 students and Edwardsville had 13,061 in Fall 2019 (SIU System Dashboard); and

WHEREAS, of the allocated state funds for FY2019, the Board of Trustees spent $8280 per year on each Carbondale (non-med) student and $4199 on each Edwardsville student, representing a difference of an additional $4081 spent on every SIUC student per year as compared to each SIUE student; and

WHEREAS, of the allocated state funds, SIUC and SIUE account for $148,041,200 (79.69%) of the total SIU system budget (FYl9 Operating Budget); and

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT, in order for the SIU system to continue to exist, equality must be established between the two universities, specifically, the state budget allocation for the two universities in the SIU system must be divided equally into two identical portions with SIUE and SIUC each receiving one half of the current combined SIUE/SIUC state funding of the total state allocation for the SIU system until such time that a more permanent and equitable funding model has been developed and implemented; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, we, the Faculty Senate, call upon President Mahony, Chancellor Pembrook, Chancellor Dunn, and the Board of Trustees to be deliberate in their communications about the SIU system: Conversations and decisions must be data-driven, must be transparent, must be based on cost-effectiveness for the taxpayers, must focus on the present and the future, and must not be based on past circumstances and assumptions or outdated thinking; and

