EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook announced today that the university will extend spring break for on-ground students by one week through Sunday, March 22. He said until March, 23, all-in-person instruction and on-campus learning is suspended.

"Students are encouraged to remain engaged in learning activities and should consult class syllabi for guidance on readings and other assignments," Pembrook said. "Please check your SIUE email and siue.edu/announcements for details. We will use this period to monitor the situation and plan for additional contingencies."



Pembrook continued: "As the challenges associated with COVID-19 continue to evolve, our concerns for members of our community are heightened. While we currently have no cases of COVID-19 on our campus, there is a confirmed case in St. Louis County, as well as confirmed cases in the state of Illinois. Given the concern for spread through contact and the need for greater social distance, we have been developing plans for continued operations and instruction.

"I know many of you have expressed concern about face-to-face meetings and campus operations after the break. Ensuring the safety and well-being of students, staff and faculty are paramount."

He closed: "We are suspending all university-sponsored events (including those hosted by registered student organizations) with 50 or more attendees effective March 16-April 10, 2020. Additionally, all intercollegiate athletics competitions are expected to continue without fans in attendance.

"Thank you for your patience as we work through these complex issues. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates."

Randall G. Pembrook, Chancellor

