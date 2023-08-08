EVANSVILLE, Ind. – SIUE women's soccer dueled to a 0-0 draw Monday at Evansville.

The Cougars will play one more exhibition Saturday at Arkansas in a 6 p.m. contest.

"It was pretty much a first preseason game," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton. "After five days of practice, we needed to face opponents and get that real game feel back. There's nothing like the reality of a real game."

Burton sent 25 players to the pitch. Goalkeepers Taylor Spiller, Samaya Hogg and Abby Haskell each played 30 minutes.

"The attitude and approach was good and I'm happy about that," said Burton. "The biggest aspect of any exhibition is that we learned a bit about ourselves. We will look at the game and go to work on the things we need to improve and keep moving forward."

