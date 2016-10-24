EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville continues to expand its 2+2 Partnership Programs with the establishment of its first such agreement with Lincoln Land Community College, in geography. The new partnership will better solidify a seamless transfer experience between the institutions and enable students to efficiently progress toward completion of their bachelor’s.

“Working together with our community college partners makes so much sense in today’s educational landscape,” said Gregory Budzban, PhD, dean of the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences. “This agreement provides Illinois students new options to fulfill their career goals by providing access to the outstanding faculty in SIUE’s geography program.

“We’re particularly excited about this new relationship with Lincoln Land in geography. The advent of Geographical Information Systems (GIS) technology is rapidly expanding the career opportunities in that area.”

The 2+2 agreement emphasizes the University’s collaborative spirit and its continued focus on the best interests of students.

“In SIUE’s 2013 strategic plan, we set a goal to have 50 2+2 agreements in place by 2018,” said Denise Cobb, PhD, and SIUE interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Through the commitment and energy of our faculty, staff, and partners, we are very near this important goal. We hope this is the first of many program partnerships with Lincoln Land Community College.”

For more information on the 2+2 program, visit siue.edu/transfer/programs.

