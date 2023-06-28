EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s (SOE) annual Engineering Summer Camp was held in two identical sessions from June 5-9 and June 12-16. Over 30 campers from across the St. Louis region participated in a series of hands-on activities that introduced them to the engineering and computing opportunities across the SOE.

“We were excited to share our passion for engineering and computing with our campers,” said Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean of the SOE and camp director. “We challenged our campers with energy, water, automation, rocketry, and design activities and were impressed with their creativity, questions and teamwork. Over the years, we have welcomed campers from across the country to our camps and are pleased to see them return to campus as they pursue their degrees in the SOE.”

SIUE students in a variety of STEM fields served as volunteers and role models for the camp, leading the campers in their assigned activities.

“It is very beneficial for young students to learn about this field and all the opportunities and possibilities that are available,” said Avery Rogers, senior civil engineering and land surveying major from Effingham. Rogers attended the SIUE Engineering Summer Camp as a participant before her senior year of high school. Attending the camp helped her decide which field of engineering she wanted to pursue at SIUE.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I hope this camp helped those students to see what it’s like in each of the branches of engineering that we offer here at SIUE, as well as discover which branch speaks to them the most,” Rogers added.

“It was such a good opportunity to share time and experiences with the young students,” said Julian Cuellar Buritica, graduate electrical and computer engineering student at SIUE. “Having hands-on activities in subjects related to engineering helps the students start identifying what engineering is related to, what they will be able to do, which branch of engineering is better for them, and if engineering is something they would like to pursue in the future.”

Sponsorship for the 2023 SIUE Engineering Summer Camp is provided by Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

For more information on Engineering Summer Camp and additional pre-college opportunities offered through the SOE, visit siue.edu/engineering/programs- departments/summer-camps .

The School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment.

More like this: