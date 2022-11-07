EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville engineering students saw great success at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers St. Louis Section Blackbox regional competition held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Washington University in St. Louis. Students competed in teams of two to analyze a mystery circuit and were tasked with figuring out the circuit details.

SIUE students Jaya Chitrakavi and Alex Abernathy placed first in the Analog Blackbox competition and Kelsey Haines and Izzy Lamonte placed third in the Digital Blackbox competition.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are extremely proud of our student's performance,” said Amardeep Kaur, PhD, associate professor in SIUE’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “This competition gave our students a chance to put their skills to the test and use their knowledge to come up with the mystery circuit details.”

The SIUE students received a monetary prize and SIUE will host the competition next year.

The School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

More like this: