EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Chancellor James T. Minor announced in an email to students that the university is ending its mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for students and employees who are not fully vaccinated.

The new policy was issued in response to Executive Order 2022-16 from Governor J.B. Pritzker. This new order repeals part of an earlier executive order which required higher education students and staff who are not fully vaccinated to undergo mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing.

Minor said the requirement will stay in place in certain campus settings.

“In response to this recent development, SIUE’s mandatory on-campus testing protocol will conclude this week for most students and employees,” Minor said in the announcement last Friday. “In accordance with EO 2022-16, students and employees in health clinics, early childhood, and PK-12 educational settings will need to continue testing if not fully vaccinated.”

The new testing policy officially takes effect starting this week. While SIUE’s testing protocol has changed, Minor added that their face mask policy remains the same.

“Our face mask guidelines remain in effect, with requirements in campus healthcare settings and in instructional spaces as determined by individual faculty of record,” Minor said in the announcement. “Please respectfully plan for and adhere to these guidelines.”

For more information about SIUE’s COVID-19 response, visit their COVID-19 Information website.

