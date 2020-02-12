EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has earned the 2020-21 Military Friendly® School designation. The 2020-21 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-21 survey with 695 earning the designation.

“It’s an honor to be selected as a Military Friendly® School,” said Military and Veteran Services Director Kevin Wathen. “We continue to improve our service to the military at SIUE. New programs are being put in place right now that weren’t part of this designation. Our new Green Zone training for faculty and staff on military culture and military transition, the first military and veteran graduation celebration, and our new Military and Veteran Resource Center opening in fall 2020 are some of the ways we plan on enhancing our services.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, student veterans.

“Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for the military community as a whole,” said Military Friendly® National Director Josh Rosen.

For Military and Veterans Services at SIUE, visit siue.edu/military.

About Military Friendly® Schools

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created annually based on extensive research using public data sources from more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The free survey is open to all post­secondary schools that choose to participate. Find criteria at militaryfriendly.com. For more information, contact Rosen at Josh.Rosen@militaryfriendly. com.

