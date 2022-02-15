EDWARDSVILLE - With dedicated passion for developing children both emotionally and intellectually and for supporting parents and caregivers, the SIUE Early Childhood Center (ECC) has been recognized by the Illinois Head Start Association Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development with a $2,000 grant for its Parent Cafés.

Parent Café workshops provide a safe space for parents and caregivers to talk about the challenges and victories of raising a family. The space is moderated by a parent specially trained to be the Parent Host.

“Our work with children and families is grounded in our commitments to nurturing trusting relationships, and Parent Cafés foster our mission,” said ECC Director Rebecca Dabbs MacLean. “We are devoted to growing a deeply connected community that recognizes student potential and values parental and caregiver contributions.”

“Parent Café workshops are especially valuable because they allow for sharing and learning,” added ECC Parent Support Specialist Lealia Williams. “Our workshops provide a moment to reflect on how to remain a strong parent, taking care of self, and maintaining a strong relationship with children. Parents learn how to encourage one another through the unique challenges of balancing school, family and work life.”

The SIUE Early Childhood Center is licensed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), has a 4-star rating from the Illinois Quality Rating System (QRS), a Gold Circle of Quality through IL ExceleRate and is accredited through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Additionally, its playground is a certified Nature Explore Classroom through the Arbor Day Foundation.

