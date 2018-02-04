ROCKFORD – The SIUE women's tennis team dropped their match Sunday against Northern Illinois at the Boylan Tennis Center in Rockford, Illinois.

In doubles play, Thisuri Molligoda/Evelyn Youel (NIU) def. Ann-Christine Link / Lara Tupper (SIUE) 6-3. The number two doubles saw Maria Potsi/Lara Slisko (NIU) def. Katherine Lahue / Raillane Kamdem (SIUE) 6-2.

"We made some improvements in doubles today," Head Coach Nick Mueller said. "We have to keep battling to get over this hump."

The singles results were Molligoda def. Tupper 6-2, 6-0, Potsi def. Link 6-3, 6-4, Slisko def. Kamdem 6-2, 6-4, Abigail Dekkinga (NIU) def. Lahue 6-0, 6-0 and Evelyn Youel (NIU) def. Anna Talley 6-0, 6-0.

"Our team keeps learning every time out, and we are sticking together," Mueller added. "The team bond is getting stronger and we will be ready the next time we compete.

The Cougars are back in action Feb. 10 when they travel to face Nebraska.

