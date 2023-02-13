EDWARDSVILLE – The passion for her students and the field of healthcare is what makes Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Myjal Garner, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, stand out as a “SIUE Difference Maker”. The School of Nursing (SON) instructor and family nurse practitioner at the SIUE We Care Clinic strives to ensure that her students feel supported and succeed in their educational endeavors.

“It is truly an honor to be a part of my students' journey,” said Garner. “My students inspire me more than they will ever know. The nursing students are choosing this profession, which is a career unlike any other, in my opinion. They are entering a field that I have loved since I was nine years old, so it is an honor to help prepare them for it.”

Senior Katie Schuecking, one of Garner’s multiple nominators as a SIUE Difference Maker, acknowledges the great impact that Garner has had on her throughout her academic career.

"Dr. Garner is an incredible educator and role model,” Schuecking said. “She is what I believe every educator and health professional should strive to be like. I hope to be a fraction of the woman and health professional that she is some day.”

Garner primarily teaches courses in community health and serves on several SON committees to further advocate for students. Her eagerness to connect and help her students stems from her experience at SIUE during her undergraduate studies.

"During my undergraduate years as a nursing student at SIUE, I had exceptional faculty,” Garner said. “They supported me during an extremely difficult time in my life when I lost my fiancé who was also the father of my then only child. I did not miss a class during the program because the faculty supported me through my tears.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I completed my undergraduate program and even earned a clinical excellence award at graduation,” she shared. “Some of those same faculty members are now my colleagues, and one of them is my department chair. I strive to be for my students, what they were to me.”

As Garner leads with care as an educator, she recognizes the special opportunity she has to lead and encourage students of diverse backgrounds.

“As a Black instructor, not only am I increasing representation of diverse faculty in the SON, but I am also exemplifying excellence while educating, mentoring and being a role model for students of all races,” said Garner.

SIUE is celebrating Difference Makers like Garner throughout the month of February. These individuals are just a few of the countless University faculty, staff and students who have made hard times a little less difficult for others. They were nominated by colleagues, students and peers.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

Video: SIUE Difference Maker Myjal Garner.

More like this: