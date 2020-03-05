BELLEVILLE — SIUE defeated the Billikens of Saint Louis, 4-2 on Wednesday at the Kings Point Sports Club.

The Cougars dug a whole early, falling in both No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. The No. 1 doubles team of Jill Lambrechts and Lara Tupper defeated their opponent 6-4.

"We dug ourselves in a hole after doubles, but I love the way our entire team came out and refocused in singles play," commented Head Tennis Coach Adam Albertsen.

With the Cougars down 1-0, they would look to bounce back during singles play.

Vanessa Reinicke (15-0) started singles play strong for SIUE. She won by scores of 6-2, 6-0 in No. 2 singles.

The Cougars would pull ahead 3-1 after wins in No. 4 and No. 3 singles. In No. 4 singles, Nicole Gomez defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-2 and Tupper defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.

The Billikens bounced back in No. 5 singles to make the score 3-2.

The Cougars would secure the win in No. 1 singles as Lambrechts defeated her opponent 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

"The first set was a tough battle with some opportunities," commented Lambrechts. "After losing that set I fought back with a high percentage of cross balls. I felt really good and was able to pull out the match."

Callaghan Adams won her first set of No. 6 singles before the match was clinched as a team.

"This is a great win against a Saint Louis team that made us earn every point," added Albertsen.

The Cougars improve to 8-2, while the Billikens drop to 2-7.

The team will be back in action next week as they travel to Alabama to take on both Alabama State and Alabama A&M.

