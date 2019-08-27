EDWARDSVILLE - After being classified as a master’s-large institution for most of its history, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville was reclassified in January 2019 by The Carnegie Commission on Higher Education to the newly created doctoral/professional universities category. The classification upgrade is significant as Washington Monthly has ranked SIUE 115th in its 2019 National University Rankings of 395 doctoral institutions.

SIUE was fourth among Illinois public institutions, behind the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, University of Illinois-Chicago and Illinois State University. SIUE was rated ahead of a significant number of regional peers, including Missouri State (154), University of Missouri-St. Louis (176), SIU-Carbondale (257), Saint Louis University (259) and Lindenwood University (327). For the previous nine years, SIUE was in Washington Monthly’s Top 100 nationally for master’s universities.

For the complete listing, visit washingtonmonthly.com/ 2019college-guide/national. For the fourth consecutive year, SIUE is also included in the “Best Bang for the Buck” among Midwest institutions.

Unlike conventional college rankings, Washington Monthly evaluates an institution’s “contribution to the public good” in three broad categories: social mobility – educating low-income students; research – producing cutting-edge scholarship and PhDs; and service – encouraging students to give something back to their communities. The data is based on the three most recent fiscal years.

“Washington Monthly’s annual rankings are significant as SIUE follows through on its mission to shape a changing world,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “It is impressive for this emerging University to be included in the top third of institutions nationally.”

SIUE has invested an average of nearly $19 million in research expenditures during the past three fiscal years. This investment allows a significant number of SIUE undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to participate in research projects in their fields of study.

SIUE students have many opportunities to work on service projects throughout the year through the University’s Kimmel Student Involvement Center. Those initiatives include service-learning through coursework, volunteer projects, the SIUE Experience, scholarship requirements, the AmeriCorps America Reads program and student organizations that track their service hours.

