EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Dean’s List for summer 2017. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).

The list is as follows:

Illinois

Albers

Amber Elizabeth Kalmer

Alton

Emily J. Doogan

Shelby Renee Willen

Arcola

Patricia Rios

Aurora

Danielle Taylor Fogle

Belleville

Katie Marlene Davis

Jesse Lee Hocking

Sean Zachary Hudson

Jessica N. Oranika

Bloomington

Mackenzie LouAnn Cannon

Bunker Hill

Jennifer Evelyn Robbins

Shannon L. Stumpf

Carbondale

Anita Tacyang Lee

Charity LeAnn Williams

Carmi

Jennifer Peerman

Caseyville

Paxton Royal Rogers

Cave in Rock

Stephan Randall Barnard

Chester

Rachel Christine Young

Chicago

Amanda J. Middleton

Collinsville

Matthew Ryan Hamilton

Amanda R. Schmidt

Taylor Nicole Wasser

Columbia

Bradley Michael Buettner

Caitlin Alanna Elyn Sterman

Dolton

Shannon Nash

East Alton

Travis J. Butler

Edwardsville

Maram L A M L Almutairi

Lindsay Smith Bandy

Wesley Adam Biggs

Steven Marcus Coleman

Kathryn Maureen DeAvilla

Brett Michael Hemmann

Dakota Andrew Huene

Brennen Allen Jones

Jenny Lynne Kasen

Austin Taylor Lee

Stephanie Marie Lenhardt

Kayla Grace Motl

Zachary Alan Nelson

Christine H. Nguyen

Hetalben Tejal Patel

Alexandra Lee Rohlfing

Jonathan Tyler Sontag

Michael Wyatt Sparkman

Effingham

Korrine Margaret Croft

Luke Burnett Jansen

Eldorado

Jarrett Alexander Edwards

Joseph L. Weir

Fairview Heights

Michael Rodger Geaschel

Findlay

Sarah Elizabeth Henderson

Glen Carbon

Amelia Christen Biggs

Meghan Marie Fischer

Cherity Danielle Fulks

Douglas B. Marrs

Shannon Rose Meckel

Tyler Jon Owens

Godfrey

Sarah Jane Crause

Granite City

Kayla Leann Hall

Taylor R. Kirby

Abigail Dawn Wright

Hartford

Alysha Ann Hale

Herrin

Stephanie Joyce Hall

Madeline Ann VanDaele

Highland

Kristi Briann Jansen

Steven Douglas Landry

Kaitlin Elizabeth Miles

Shane Michael Skelt

Miranda Lauren Wagner

Hillsboro

Lucas A. Reincke

Jerseyville

Lindsay Anne Dawson

La Harpe

Brickston Lynn Mellinger

Lake Forest

Kelsey Jacqueline Elmore

Lebanon

Matthew Lanfersieck

Lenzburg

Joseph Alan Martin

Macomb

Grace Elaine Shryack

Marshall

Kaelyn Marie Smith

Maryville

Alice J. Morgan

Millstadt

Curtis Bernard Jorns

Minier

Patricia Anne Higgins

Mount Carmel

Emily Elizabeth Anastasia Peters

Nebo

Kennedy Lane Moore

New Baden

Katelyn R. Southard

Nokomis

Kristen N. Meiners

O’Fallon

Alexander Joseph Knoch

Brittany Anne Smith

Pingree Grove

Anita Catherine Jackson

Plainfield

Kimberley Louise Shubert

Pocahontas

Taylor Jordan Kauhl

Saint Anne

Julia Krugman

Saint Elmo

Cristy J. Grames

Saint Jacob

Richard L. Boehning

Saint Joseph

Kylie Jo Weaver

Salem

Nicole Marie Jenkins

Smithton

Eric R. Roberts

Springfield

Kayla Marie Boyd

Devin Rae Dinora

Ashley E. Eastman

Jamal Anthony Sims

Kara Elisabeth Zeigler

Sterling

Brianna Marie Henson

Swansea

Irene Springer

Teutopolis

Jacob Edward Hoelscher

Trenton

Conward Matthew Swift

Troy

Rachael Brianne Cawvey

Robert Flaviano Ehrhardt

Abigail Danelle Foster

Amanda Jean Riddle

Tuscola

Patrick James Yoakum ‘

Waterloo

Brandy Renee Rodenberg

Ashley N. Seibold

Waverly

Austin Clayton Brown

Wood River

Allison Michelle Lee

Xenia

Cole M. Honeyman

