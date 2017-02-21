EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The SIUE men's cross country team finished the 2016 season among the top three in academics nationally, according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association.

To be considered for All-Academic honors, teams must have competed at any of the NCAA Regional cross country meets and also hold a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher.
The SIUE women's cross country team also was among the top 30 nationally among Division I institutions. There were 189 Division I men's teams and 242 Division I women's teams were recognized nationally. For the Cougars, both the men's and women's cross country teams earned a 3.68 cumulative GPA. 

Keith Meyer was rewarded for his work in the classroom and on the field by becoming the only individual from the cross country squad to earn All-Academic Honors for the Cougars. Meyer was among the 265 student-athletes to earn the honor.

The minimum academic requirement to be selected for the individual honor was a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 and a top 25 finish at regionals or as an All-American at the national meet.

