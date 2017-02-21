SIUE cross country earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The SIUE men's cross country team finished the 2016 season among the top three in academics nationally, according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association.
Keith Meyer was rewarded for his work in the classroom and on the field by becoming the only individual from the cross country squad to earn All-Academic Honors for the Cougars. Meyer was among the 265 student-athletes to earn the honor.
The minimum academic requirement to be selected for the individual honor was a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 and a top 25 finish at regionals or as an All-American at the national meet.
