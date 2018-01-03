EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will offer a new online master’s in criminal justice policy beginning fall 2018. The program will provide advanced study in the core areas of criminal justice operations for practicing professionals and those planning a career in criminal justice.

The program combines a strong foundation in theory and methods with relevant courses in cybercrime, human trafficking and civil liability in criminal justice.

“Many of our alumni who are currently working as patrol or probation officers want to continue their education in order to improve their promotion opportunities,” said Kevin Cannon, PhD, chair of the Department of Criminal Justice Studies.

Real-world experience will be emphasized through an optional capstone project in which the student will propose and develop a policy, procedure or program to benefit his or her home agency.

“Our intention with the online master’s is to make sure we provide a high-quality education–just like we do with our undergraduate programs,” Cannon said. “Graduates will have a set of skills that will help them think critically in the workplace.”

The course offerings will be structured so students may complete the program in either an accelerated time frame of 15 months or in a traditional two-year program that will allow students to graduate after five consecutive semesters of classes. Students will be required to take 15 credits of required core courses, 15 credits of electives, and six thesis or capstone credit hours, for a total of 36 hours.

For more information, visit siue.edu/grad/criminal-justice or contact Cannon at kcannon@siue.edu.

SIUE's Graduate School fulfills the region's demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities.

