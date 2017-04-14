EDWARDSVILLE - Six members of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s (SOE) Constructor’s Club volunteered their time and put their building skills to use over spring break, March 4-9, to help people in need through Habitat for Humanity.

This was the fifth consecutive year club members have participated in a week-long volunteer project. This year they traveled to Walton County, Florida.

Participating students, all of whom are studying construction management in the SOE, included Will Zerr, of St. Peters, Mo., Aaron Borrowman, of Rockport, Nicole Howell, of Vienna, Dalton Brookshire, of Nokomis, Alex Orban, of Streator, and Jordan Grant, of East Peoria.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We were glad to participate on this trip with the amazing people of Habitat for Humanity,” Grant said. “While we were in Florida, we worked on two separate houses in Defuniak Springs. One was for a widow who had lost her home to a lightning strike, the other was for a family who has five young children.”

The students gained hands-on experience as they assisted in hanging vinyl siding, soffits and facias, installing bedroom and closet doors, trim and molding, cutting and installing window sills, hanging shutters and installing hardware such as doorknobs and towel bars. More importantly, they made a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

“The most meaningful part of the trip was meeting the people whose homes we were helping build,” Grant said. “They were incredibly grateful for all the hard work that was accomplished. Being able to work side by side with the owners and hear their stories changed what we were doing. We weren’t just working. We were giving them their home back. It was an experience we will never forget.”

The Constructors Club’s active volunteerism has earned the SIUE Kimmel Outstanding Community Service Project Award for the past three years. The Club also earned third place in the 2016 Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Outstanding Student Chapter Contest for their service work. Funding for the spring break trip was provided by a student-organized Trivia Night.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

More like this: