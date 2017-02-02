EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Constructors Club in the School of Engineering has earned third place in the 2016 Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Outstanding Student Chapter Contest. The award symbolizes dedication to the enrichment of construction education through community service.

SIUE students will give a 10-minute presentation about their service projects during the Annual Student Chapter meeting at The Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7. As part of the award, the SIUE chapter receives four complementary registrations to AGC’s 98th Annual Convention along with a $1,000 travel stipend.

“This award indicates the dedication that the Constructors Club, and also SIUE, have towards giving back to the community and helping others in need,” said senior Drew Westerhold, club president and an Edwardsville native. “The Constructors Club is unique, because we are all very close and are always willing to help out in any way we can. We try to teach our members how to become better individuals and better prepare them for the construction industry upon graduation.”

“SIUE students are the future of our industry, and we look forward to what they will bring to the world of construction,” said Paige Packard, AGC associate director/building division, in the award notification. “Your portfolio of community service projects, partnership with your local chapter and participation in national events are excellent examples of student chapter leadership and service.”

Among the Constructors Club projects within the last year were the Early Childhood Center playground build at SIUE, the SIUE School of Pharmacy paver project, a trip to Florida for Habitat for Humanity and the Dennis H. Rinderer Memorial Park roofing project.

The Constructors Club has 25 active members led by Westerhold, senior Brooke Pruett, vice president from Collinsville, senior Zach Bourland, secretary from Springfield, and senior Yelana Moton, treasurer from East St. Louis.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

