EDWARDSVILLE – The Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated 32 graduates on Friday, March 6 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration. S.M. Wilson & Co. Chief Operating Officer Mark Cochran received the Alumni Leadership Award.

Developed by the SIUE Schools of Business and Engineering, the CLI provides the knowledge, skills and strategies that individuals and companies need in today’s challenging construction industry.

Program Co-Directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, oversaw the ceremony.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” said Gordon. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building industry leaders.”

The Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community. Cochran has risen from project engineer to the firm’s first COO after serving as a project manager, director of field operations and director of operations.

During his 19-year tenure, Cochran has managed more than $500-million in projects throughout the Midwest, including multiple healthcare, industrial and senior living facilities. In 2017, Cochran was named S. M. Wilson’s first COO. He is a 2006 CLI alumnus.

The Class of 2020 graduates are:

Adam Altmann / Corrigan Co.

Corey Anderson / BJC Planning, Design, Construction & Real Estate

Garry Berra / L. Keeley Construction

Trevor Bickhaus / Drury Development Corp.

Andrew Bieg / Icon Mechanical

Robert Breunig / Rhodey Construction

Street Brown / Alberici Constructors

Alex Cattoor / Rhodey Construction

Dave DeBord / L. Keeley Construction

Janelle Fanning / O’Shea Builders

Teresa Fechtel / McCarthy Building Cos.

Katie Folk / Kaiser Electric

Jason Gasawski / S.M. Wilson & Co.

Devin Gates / L. Keeley Construction

Article continues after sponsor message

Eric Gregory / Corrigan Co.

Jordan Holtgrave / River City Construction

Don Jordan / The Korte Co.

Jason Kuhl / L. Keeley Construction

Katie Kuntz / Alberici Constructors

Dave Loomis / Alberici Constructors

Patrick McElroy / Alberici Constructors

Jennifer Mucklow / Korte & Luitjohan Contractors

Tom Parker / McCarthy Building Cos.

Peter Ratermann / Poettker Construction Co.

Ethan Renner / KCI Construction Co.

Travis Schwartz / IMPACT Strategies

Seth Stacy / Holland Construction Services

Louis Terbrock / Alberici Constructors

Brett Timmermann / Poettker Construction Co.

Rob Truebe / Guarantee Electrical Co.

Tony Uzzo / Contegra Construction Co.

Drew Wieser / Wieser Concrete Products

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

Since CLI’s creation, approximately 445 emerging leaders and executives have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on CLI, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-2668.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the brand-new Fowler Student Design Center.

More like this: