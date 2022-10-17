EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s (SOE) Department of Civil Engineering will celebrate 50 years of civil engineering excellence with a special golden anniversary celebration.

Faculty, industry partners and alumni are invited to join for a celebratory event being held from 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the SIUE Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

“The Civil Engineering Department celebrates 50 years of educating the designers of society’s infrastructure,” said Ryan Fries, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Civil Engineering. “Every time you turn on the faucet, enter a building, or drive on a road, civil engineers have impacted your life. Join our celebration for reflections on the past and insights into the design of our future communities.”

The event will feature keynote speaker Regional Director of Lochmueller Group and President-Elect of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Marsia Gelbert Murphey. Murphey’s presentation will project 50 years into the future. Additionally, a panel of alumni will reminisce on the 50 years past, sharing their memories and experiences in the SIUE civil engineering program.

Article continues after sponsor message

To honor the 50th anniversary, the School of Engineering aims to raise $50,000 in scholarship funds to help ease the financial burden for civil engineering students. Learn more about how you can contribute to their transformative educational journey by visiting siue.edu/ce-anniversary.

This event is being made possible by twenty industry partners that have come together to sponsor the event and help raise scholarship funds for our future engineers.

The commemorative event will also include entertainment, lunch, and drinks. For more information and to register for the event, visit siue-ee-50.eventbrite.com.

The School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

More like this: